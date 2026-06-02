Monthly AI SEO Performance

A contemporary SEO agency achieves consistent AI search visibility for an Ecommerce store across ChatGPT, AI Overviews, and emerging agentic search platforms.

AI tools don't rank websites. They recommend brands they trust based on online consensus of information. My advice is to ensure your client's online feedback is always positive.” — Adrian Peh

NESEBAR, BURGAS, BULGARIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nurtur , a contemporary SEO agency specialising in organic revenue growth for ecommerce and service-based businesses, today announced the results of a milestone AI SEO campaign for an Irish mobility and physiotherapy retail brand.The campaign delivered over 17,400 monthly AI citations, with the brand's products and retail store now consistently recommended by AI tools including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews for high-intent queries across Ireland.The Challenge: Getting Found Where Customers Are Searching NowAs AI search tools become a primary discovery channel for consumers, traditional SEO rankings alone no longer guarantee visibility. Medpoint needed to be present not just on Google, but in the AI-generated answers that are fast replacing the first page of search results.Queries like "where can I buy a wheelchair in Ireland" and "where to buy a rollator in Ireland" are increasingly asked directly to AI tools, not typed into a search bar. Medpoint needed to be the answer those tools gave back.The Approach: AI SEO Built Around How LLMs ThinkThe Nurtur developed a targeted AI SEO strategy focused on four core pillars:1. Conversational keyword targeting - identifying the exact high-intent, purchase-driven questions that consumers are asking AI tools, and building content to match2. Content structured for LLM retrieval - writing in a way that large language models can accurately interpret, extract, and cite in generated answers3. Strategic backlink acquisition -securing links from relevant, authoritative sources to strengthen domain trust and signal credibility to AI platforms4. Brand entity building - increasing consistent brand mentions across social media, Reddit, listicles, and industry platforms to build the kind of entity recognition that AI tools rely on when recommending brandsThe result was a brand that AI tools could identify, trust, and recommend with confidence.The Results- 17,400+ monthly AI citations, tracked via Bing Webmaster Tools- Medpoint now ranks for competitive queries including "where can I buy a shower chair online" and "where to buy a rollator in Ireland" directly within ChatGPT- Products appear in ChatGPT's product grid for relevant purchase queries- Consistent presence in Google AI Overviews for high-intent local and product searches across Ireland- Ongoing campaign continues to expand AI coverage across new query categoriesWhy This Matters: The Shift to Agentic Search Adrian Peh , founder of The Nurtur, commented:"This campaign shows what's possible when you treat AI search as a discipline in its own right. The brands that get recommended by AI tools are not the ones with the biggest budgets. They're the ones with the clearest entity signals, the strongest content structure, and the most consistent presence across the web. We built all of that for Medpoint, and the results speak for themselves."The Nurtur is now positioning its clients ahead of the next major shift in search: agentic search, where AI agents make purchasing decisions and product recommendations autonomously on behalf of users. Building a positive, well-defined online brand is no longer optional. It is the foundation of future search visibility.About The NurturThe Nurtur is a contemporary SEO agency focused on pure organic revenue growth for ecommerce and service-based businesses. The agency drives results from both traditional search and evolving AI search, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.Founded by Adrian Peh, The Nurtur works directly with business owners, with no account managers and no long-term contracts. The agency operates across the UK and internationally, with a focus on commercial intent, entity building, and search ecosystem alignment.As AI agents and agentic search reshape how consumers discover and buy, The Nurtur prepares its clients to be referred, recommended, and chosen by AI, not just ranked by Google.Find the full AI SEO case study here: https://thenurtur.com/seo-case-studies/ai-seo-growth-for-ecommerce-store-in-ireland/

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