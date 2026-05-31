Al Aman Fund: The Order of Independence Recognizes Two Decades of Empowering Orphaned Youth Under the Royal Vision

Al Aman Fund: The Order of Independence crowns two decades of empowering orphaned youth with a lofty royal vision.

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a noble Royal gesture that reflects the appreciation for national and humanitarian mission, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans . This honor recognizes the Fund’s pioneering and distinguished role in providing a comprehensive support to orphaned youth, including graduates of care homes and orphaned youth from all governorates of the Kingdom. The tribute took place on the occasion of Jordan ’s 80th Independence Day, and the medal was received by the Fund's Director, Eng. Noor Homoud.This honor, which is granted to those who have made distinguished contributions to Jordan’s progress and modernization, recognizes the Fund's exceptional impact and marks the culmination of two decades of empowerment and continuous commitment. The Fund was established as a Royal initiative by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who has provided the institution with exceptional patronage since its inception. Driven by her profound dedication to the orphaned youth of Jordan, Her Majesty has consistently worked to ensure that every orphaned youth is accorded a fair opportunity in life, deeply believing that investing in their future is an investment in the future of JordanThis recognition embodies the deep and sustainable impact that Al Aman Fund has achieved in the lives of its beneficiaries. For two decades, the Fund has gone beyond providing educational and livelihood support, it has successfully built an integrated system that has empowered thousands of orphaned youth to transition from facing life’s critical challenges and turning points to achieving self-reliance and independence. The Fund has supported over 5,050 orphaned youth in completing their educational paths, spanning bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and vocational training. Of these, 3,766 have successfully graduated, with 78% entering the job market, effectively transforming countless narratives into stories of professional and personal success. Today, the Fund’s graduates contribute to society equipped with leadership skills that ensure a dignified and stable life, reflecting the true impact of investing in human lives.Following the ceremony, Eng. Noor Homoud expressed her pride and deep gratitude for this prestigious medal, stating: “We extend our deepest gratitude and highest appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II for this recognition, which we cherish as a badge of honor for Al Aman Fund. At this moment, we also express our profound respect for the visionary leadership of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah since the Fund’s establishment in 2006. Her Majesty has been, and remains, the primary catalyst for this journey, consistently demonstrating her dedication through her continued interest in our youth’s development and her genuine pride in their success stories”, She added, “We dedicate this achievement to all our partners who believed in our mission, affirming that the synergy of national efforts is the cornerstone of empowering orphaned youth and building a better future for them”Al Aman Fund reaffirms its commitment to continuing its noble mission, pledging to further develop and expand its programs to meet the demands of the modern era and the evolving challenges of the labor market. The Fund remains a pioneering institution dedicated to creating opportunities and transforming youth aspirations into tangible realities that contribute to national development.

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