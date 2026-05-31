Cregis, the Enterprise Crypto Payment Provider, Passes $300B in Transactions Across 4,000 Clients

Cregis Logo Cregis Introduction Banner Cregis showcase at an exhibition

The enterprise digital asset infrastructure platform, founded in 2017, is expanding operations across Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

HONG KONG, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cregis , a global provider of enterprise digital asset infrastructure founded in 2017, reported this quarter that cumulative transactions secured on its platform have surpassed $300 billion, with its client base growing past 4,000 businesses across more than 50 countries through its self-custodial wallet, payment and off-ramp infrastructure. The milestone reflects a deliberate regional expansion supported by on-the-ground operations and in-market institutional engagement. In June, the company will appear at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam from June 2-4 and IFX Expo International in Cyprus from June 16-18.Cregis builds self-custodial MPC wallet infrastructure, Wallet-as-a-Service, a crypto payment engine, and compliance-ready operational controls for institutions that need to receive, send, store, govern, and operationalize digital assets without outsourcing control of the asset layer. The platform manages more than 100 million wallet addresses, supports over 40 blockchain networks and 85 tokens, and processes an average of $100 million in daily transaction volume. Cregis reported a 97.8 percent client satisfaction rate across its base, and its WaaS product deploys in approximately 10 minutes via standard API integration. The company serves banks and financial market infrastructures, payment service providers, exchanges, brokers, fintechs and Web3 companies.Institutions building digital asset operations typically face a choice between holding assets on a centralized exchange-based custodian, which transfers control of the asset layer to a third party, or building proprietary key management in-house from scratch. Cregis provides a third path: MPC-based self-custodial infrastructure that each client deploys under its own governance, with distributed key management, audit-ready controls, and no reliance on Cregis to hold assets on their behalf."In nine years of operation since 2017, Cregis has served more than 4,000 enterprise clients across banking, payments and forex with no security incidents on record. Those clients are using the same underlying infrastructure to run OTC settlement desks, embed crypto wallets into consumer-facing applications, and process cross-border payment flows at institutional scale," said Shawn Yan, Founder and CEO of Cregis.The June conferences are part of a broader regional rollout that began earlier in 2026. Cregis engaged the Southeast Asia institutional market at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok in April, where it connected with payment service providers and fintechs across the region. The company previously appeared at Consensus Hong Kong as an official partner. The European appearances at Money20/20 Europe and IFX Expo International extend that engagement to the continent's forex and institutional payments sector, where existing Cregis clients including ATFX, GTCFX and VPFX operate. Cregis is also scheduled to appear at Blockchain Rio Festival, targeting Latin American institutional markets where it maintains a regional office in Sao Paulo. The company's payment engine supports Bitcoin, Ether, USDT, USDC and other assets, with built-in anti-money laundering screening through integrations with Elliptic and Regtank.Cregis holds SOC 2 Type Ⅰ , SOC 2 Type Ⅱ and ISO 27001 certifications.. Its smart contracts are audited by CertiK. Cregis has been recognized by InvestHK, the Hong Kong government investment promotion agency. The platform maintains five offices across Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Singapore.About CregisCregis is a global provider of enterprise digital asset infrastructure, founded in 2017. The company builds self-custodial MPC wallet infrastructure, Wallet-as-a-Service, a crypto payment engine, and compliance-ready operational controls for banks, financial market infrastructures, payment service providers, exchanges, brokers, fintechs and Web3 companies. Its payment products include a stablecoin payment engine, off-ramp services and OTC desk infrastructure. The platform has secured more than $300 billion in cumulative transactions across 4,000 clients in 50 countries, with no security incidents in nine years of operation. Cregis holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications and is CertiK-audited.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.