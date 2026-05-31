IvyBears Premieres Second Animated Episode on YouTube Following Breakout Global Launch

First episode crosses 17.4 million views in four weeks, while Episode 2 trailer surpasses 2.1 million views ahead of premiere

IvyBears connects storytelling, digital entertainment and retail. 17.4M views in four weeks proves strong demand for our new IP. AI helps us move faster, but the soul stays human.” — Kaan Haylaz

DUESSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyBears today announces the official YouTube premiere of the second episode of its animated IvyBears series, continuing the rapid global momentum of the newly launched character-driven entertainment universe.The second episode premieres today at 12:00 PM CET on YouTube and is available here:The launch follows the massive success of the first IvyBears episode, which crossed 17.4 million views within four weeks — a remarkable early milestone for a newly launched independent kids and family IP. Anticipation for the next chapter has also been significant: the official trailer for Episode 2 has already surpassed 2.1 million views within just a few days ahead of the full episode release.In the new episode, the action moves to Tokyo, where a high-speed bullet train loses its brakes and races toward a cliffside construction zone. Reg and Tanny must intercept the train at full speed in a race against time where everything is on the line.The series is produced by Moontrail Animation Studios , the animation division behind the IvyBears entertainment universe. Moontrail was created around a clear creative principle: Artificial Intelligence can be an incredibly powerful tool to accelerate and scale visual production, but the heart of storytelling must remain human.Behind every episode is a traditional creative team of directors, writers, editors, VFX artists, sound designers and composers, shaping the story, pacing, emotion and cinematic tone of the series.“With IvyBears, we are building more than an animated series,” said Kaan Haylaz, Founder of IvyBears. “We are building a global character-driven consumer IP that connects storytelling, digital entertainment and retail. Crossing 17.4 million views in four weeks with our first episode is a massive success for a newly launched IP and shows that audiences are responding to the world we are creating. AI helps us move faster, but the soul of the story remains fully human.”The IvyBears series is part of a broader strategic evolution of the IvyBears brand from a premium vitamin gummy company into a global kids and family consumer IP platform. By combining animated storytelling, recognizable characters, digital reach and physical consumer products, IvyBears aims to build a new content-to-commerce model for family entertainment and retail activation.The second episode marks the next step in that journey, expanding the IvyBears universe and deepening the connection between its characters, audience and global brand platform.Watch the premiere today at 12:00 PM CET:About IvyBearsIvyBears is a premium vitamin gummy brand known for combining high-quality formulations, playful product design and international retail presence. The company is rapidly evolving into a broader kids and family consumer brand platform by integrating character IP, digital entertainment, AI-supported consumer interaction and retail activation.About Moontrail Animation StudiosMoontrail Animation Studios is the animation studio behind the IvyBears entertainment universe and among the first studios globally to build an AI-accelerated production pipeline capable of producing and releasing cinematic animated series episodes on a monthly cadence.The studio combines advanced AI-supported visual workflows with traditional creative direction, writing, editing, VFX, sound design and music composition. This hybrid model allows Moontrail to dramatically accelerate production while preserving the human authorship, emotional storytelling and cinematic quality that define the IvyBears universe.Media Contact:IvyBears / Moontrail Animation StudiosEmail: Kaan@Moontrail.aiWebsite: Moontrail.aiYouTube Premiere: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqxkfS20Aao

IvyBears Full Episode Chapter 2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.