Global Capital Shifts Beyond Traditional Assets as AI Platforms Like Prime Shark Unlock Cross-Border Startup Opportunity

PrimeShark App to Connect Globally & Grow The Prime Shark App

AI-powered matching and verification infrastructure improve cross-border startup discovery across MENA, ASEAN and Africa for global investors.

Global capital is becoming increasingly borderless, but startup discovery infrastructure has remained fragmented, Prime Shark’s AI-powered matching infrastructure helps investors & Founders.” — Abhijit Bhattacharjee

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global investors are increasingly expanding beyond traditional asset classes and developed-market venture networks as AI-powered infrastructure platforms improve access to startup opportunities across emerging markets.The shift comes amid rising investor interest in high-growth sectors across MENA, ASEAN and Africa, where startup ecosystems continue to expand but cross-border capital discovery remains fragmented. Investors have historically relied on geography-specific networks, local intermediaries and unstructured sourcing channels to identify opportunities in emerging markets. Prime Shark , a capital discovery and structured business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO, uses AI-powered matching infrastructure designed to help investors identify startups aligned to their sector focus, investment preferences and geographic interests across emerging markets.The platform uses AI-powered precision matching and verification infrastructure to connect investors with founders based on sector, funding stage, geography and strategic alignment. Prime Shark’s matching engine analyzes investor profiles and matches them with relevant startup opportunities based on investment focus, market relevance and strategic fit.Prime Shark’s infrastructure is designed to reduce inefficiencies in cross-border capital discovery by centralizing verification, matching and opportunity filtration within one platform. Investors receive filtered access to verified investment opportunities, while founders gain structured visibility beyond local ecosystems.Capital deployment across emerging markets has increasingly targeted sectors including financial technology, logistics infrastructure, climate technology and AI-enabled enterprise services.Unlike broad networking platforms or region-specific startup databases, Prime Shark operates as a unified startup investor matching platform integrating capital discovery, verification infrastructure and cross-border ecosystem access within a single system.Prime Shark operates across GCC, MENA, South Asia, ASEAN and Africa through web and mobile applications About Prime SharkPrime Shark is a Dubai-headquartered capital discovery and structured business ecosystem platform operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO. Founded in 2024, the platform connects verified entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and trade partners through AI-powered matching and cross-border growth infrastructure.Media ContactThe Prime Shark | Elite Shark VenturesDubai, United Arab Emiratesinfo@theprimeshark.com

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