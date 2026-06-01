I Am My Biggest Stranger Earns Kirkus Reviews 'GET IT' Verdict Following Multiple 5-Star Reviews and Award Entries

Mike Dee's debut book combines memoir, faith, and Dante-inspired reflection to explore identity, purpose, and personal transformation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A deeply personal exploration of faith, identity, and transformation for anyone who knows they were called for more.

Author Mike Dee's debut book, I Am My Biggest Stranger, has received a "GET IT" verdict from Kirkus Reviews, adding to growing recognition that includes multiple 5-star reviews and submissions to several national and international book award programs.

Blending memoir, spiritual reflection, self-help, and literary analysis, I Am My Biggest Stranger takes readers on a journey through the human condition using Dante Alighieri's Inferno as a framework for understanding personal struggles, identity, purpose, faith, and transformation.

In its review, Kirkus Reviews described the book as "an earnest, distinctly Christian blend of memoir, self-help, and poetry." The review also highlighted the book's "poignant, memoiristic vignettes" as Dee recounts periods of homelessness, personal failures, spiritual searching, and redemption while guiding readers through a modern interpretation of Dante's timeless masterpiece.

Written following a serious automobile accident that forced the author into a season of reflection, the book began after Dee encountered the opening lines of Dante's Inferno. What started as an exploration of classic literature evolved into a deeply personal examination of the internal barriers that often prevent people from becoming who they were created to be.

"The central message of the book is that many of life's greatest obstacles are not external," said Dee. "They are internal. Fear, validation, distraction, comfort, pride, and self-deception can keep us from becoming who we were meant to be. The journey begins when we are willing to confront the stranger within."

Throughout the book, Dee combines personal storytelling, Christian reflection, practical life lessons, and literary commentary to examine themes such as purpose, identity, addiction, suffering, faith, healing, and personal responsibility.

While rooted in a Christian worldview, the book's exploration of universal human struggles has resonated with readers from diverse backgrounds. Kirkus noted that the book's theology is distinctly Christian while remaining broadly accessible and aware that it "does not offer all the answers" to life's deepest questions.

Since its release, I Am My Biggest Stranger has continued to gain momentum among readers seeking authentic conversations about personal growth, spiritual transformation, and the search for meaning. The book has also been entered into numerous literary award competitions, including programs recognizing inspirational, spiritual, and independent publishing excellence.

Beyond commercial success, Dee has focused on placing books into the hands of individuals facing difficult circumstances. Through donations and outreach efforts, he has worked to share messages of hope, perseverance, faith, and transformation with people navigating their own struggles and searching for a way forward.

"I never wrote this book simply to sell copies," Dee said. "I wrote it because there are people who feel lost, stuck, or disconnected from who they were meant to be. If the book helps even one person begin that journey back to themselves and to God, then it has accomplished its purpose."

You can see the full Kirkus Review here:

https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/mike-dee/i-am-my-biggest-stranger/

You can purchase I Am My Biggest Stranger by clicking the link below

http://bit.ly/3RC9uFc

About the Book

I Am My Biggest Stranger is a Christian memoir and self-development book that uses Dante Alighieri's Inferno as a framework for exploring identity, purpose, faith, and personal transformation. Through memoir, spiritual reflection, and literary analysis, the book challenges readers to confront the internal barriers that keep them from becoming who they were created to be.

About the Author

Mike Dee is an author who explores themes of faith, purpose, identity, and personal transformation. Through memoir, spiritual reflection, and literary analysis, his work challenges readers to confront the barriers that keep them from becoming who they were created to be.

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