Jacksonville Pest Control Company Reports 35% Surge in Termite Calls in 2026

TAYLOR'D Pest Services Termite frass found on a window sill in a Jacksonville home during a routine inspection by TAYLOR'D Pest Services. A pest control technician inspects wooden floor joists for termite activity in a Jacksonville home crawl space.

TAYLOR'D Pest Services warns Jacksonville, Clay County, and Palm Coast homeowners to schedule inspections before costly damage sets in.

The mild winter gave colonies a head start and the wet spring pushed them into overdrive. If you haven't had an inspection in the past year, now is the time.” — Kevin Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAYLOR'D Pest Services warns Jacksonville, Clay County, and Palm Coast homeowners that termite activity is running well above normal and urges inspections before costly structural damage sets in.TAYLOR'D Pest Services, a family-owned pest control company based in St. Augustine serving the greater Jacksonville area, is reporting a 35% increase in termite-related service calls compared to this time last year. Owner Kevin Taylor says the spike is being felt across all of Northeast Florida, with particularly heavy activity in Jacksonville neighborhoods including Mandarin, Riverside, and Springfield."It's Jacksonville-wide at this point," said Taylor. "We're getting calls from every part of the city — Mandarin, Riverside, Springfield, the Southside — and it's not slowing down. The mild winter we had gave colonies a head start, and the wet spring pushed them into overdrive. People are finding swarmers in their kitchens and frass piling up on their window sills."The surge is consistent with broader trends across Florida, where termite pressure has intensified due to warmer winters and increased moisture. In Northeast Florida, both subterranean and drywood termite species are active, and Taylor says many homeowners do not realize they have a problem until significant damage has already occurred.According to national data, the average homeowner spends between $3,000 and $8,000 repairing termite damage, with severe structural cases exceeding $25,000. Homeowners insurance typically does not cover termite damage, leaving the full financial burden on the property owner. The National Pest Management Association estimates that termites cause over $5 billion in property damage across the United States each year, with Florida consistently ranking among the hardest-hit states."The problem with termites is that they work silently," Taylor said. "A subterranean colony can compromise floor joists and load-bearing studs for months before anyone notices. Drywood termites are even harder to catch because they live entirely inside the wood. By the time you see the damage with your own eyes, you're already looking at thousands in repairs."Taylor recommends that Jacksonville and Northeast Florida homeowners watch for the following warning signs:- Small piles of tan or brown pellets (frass) collecting on window sills, baseboards, or beneath door frames- Winged termites swarming near windows or light sources, particularly after rainfall- Wood that sounds hollow when tapped- Bubbling or uneven paint on wood surfaces with no apparent moisture source- Mud tubes running along foundation walls, in crawl spaces, or along plumbing penetrationsUnlike many parts of the country where termite season is limited to a few spring weeks, Florida's climate allows termite activity to persist from early spring through late fall, with some species remaining active year-round. Taylor says homeowners should not assume the threat has passed once summer ends."In Northeast Florida, we treat active termite infestations 12 months a year," Taylor said. "The swarming gets the attention in spring, but the colonies are feeding on your home every single day regardless of the season. If you haven't had an inspection in the past year, now is the time."TAYLOR'D Pest Services offers free termite inspections across Jacksonville, Orange Park, Palm Coast, and the surrounding areas. The company has built a strong reputation in the market, holding a 4.9-star rating across more than 100 Google reviews. Taylor attributes the company's growth to straightforward communication and honest assessments."We don't pressure people into treatments they don't need," Taylor said. "If we inspect your home and there's no activity, we'll tell you that. But if there's a problem, we'll show you exactly what we're seeing and walk you through the options. That's how we've built the trust we have."Jacksonville homeowners can schedule a free termite inspection by calling (904) 484-7533 or visiting www.taylordpest.com/jacksonville/ to learn more about services available in their area.About TAYLOR'D Pest ServicesTAYLOR'D Pest Services is a locally owned and operated pest control company based in St. Augustine, Florida, serving Jacksonville, Orange Park, Palm Coast, Ponte Vedra, and communities throughout St. Johns, Duval, Clay, and Flagler counties. Founded by Kevin Taylor, the company provides general pest control, termite inspections and treatment, mosquito control, rodent exclusion, bed bug treatment, and wildlife removal for residential and commercial properties. TAYLOR'D Pest Services is fully licensed and insured. For more information or to schedule a free inspection, call (904) 484-7533 or visit www.taylordpest.com/jacksonville/

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