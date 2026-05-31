Culp Dental Welcomes Dr. Kimberely Helton to Its Growing Family of Care

Rock Hill's family dental practice expands its care team with a general dentist focused on pediatric care and a patient-first philosophy.

Her commitment to clinical excellence and her genuine care for patients reflects everything this practice has stood for since 1982.” — Dr. Charlie Culp

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culp Dental , Rock Hill's family dental practice since 1982, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kimberely Helton to its clinical team. Dr. Helton brings a thoughtful, elevated approach to patient care along with an expanded focus in pediatric dentistry — further enhancing the comprehensive, family-centered experience Culp Dental patients have come to expect.A South Carolina native raised in Greenville, Dr. Helton began her academic career at the University of South Carolina before continuing at the University of Kentucky, where she studied both psychology and biology. She went on to earn her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.Following dental school, Dr. Helton returned to the Carolinas and obtained licensure in both North and South Carolina. She is deeply committed to clinical excellence and continually invests in advanced education to remain at the forefront of modern dentistry.With a particular focus on pediatric dentistry, Dr. Helton is devoted to creating positive, confidence-building dental experiences for younger patients — while maintaining the same level of care and comfort every member of the family deserves."We are honored to have Dr. Helton as part of the Culp Dental team," said Dr. Charlie Culp. "Her commitment to clinical excellence and her genuine care for patients reflects everything this practice has stood for since 1982."Dr. Helton's philosophy is simple: every patient deserves to feel seen, heard, and cared for in an environment that is both refined and welcoming.Dr. Helton is now welcoming new and existing patients at Culp Dental's new facility in Rock Hill. To schedule an appointment, visit culpdental.com or call (803) 324-2921.About Culp Dental: Culp Dental has served Rock Hill, SC as a trusted family dental practice since 1982. Founded by Dr. Bill Culp and now led by Dr. Charlie Culp, the practice offers general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry from its brand new facility at 227 S Herlong Ave STE 102, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Phone: (803) 324-2921. Website: culpdental.com.

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