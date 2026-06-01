Falcone Mining LLC Announces Strategic 25-Year Mining Joint Venture in Tanzania
Majority-owned partnership secures long-term access to gold, rare earths, and critical minerals with exclusive international offtake rights.
mining joint venture agreement in Tanzania focused on the development, operation, and international
commercialization of large-scale gold and critical rare earth mineral assets.
The agreement establishes Falcone Mining LLC as the majority operating partner, with Falcone Mining LLC
holding a 70% ownership interest and its Tanzania mining partner holding a 30% ownership interest. The
joint venture also provides Falcone Mining LLC with exclusive international offtake rights for all minerals
produced under the partnership.
The project is associated with estimated deposits of approximately 25,000 tons of gold and 1,200,000 tons
of rare earth minerals. Strategic minerals associated with the project include rare earth elements, cobalt,
lithium, nickel, copper, manganese, and graphite - resources increasingly central to clean energy systems,
electric vehicles, battery storage, defence technologies, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation
infrastructure.
“This agreement represents more than a mining project - it is
the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership model for
Africa,” said Nicolas D’Alessandro, CEO of Falcone Mining
LLC. “Our vision is to work alongside African nations to
responsibly unlock critical mineral resources, create jobs, build
infrastructure, and establish globally competitive supply chains
that benefit both local communities and international markets.
A Responsible Resource Platform for Long-Term Growth
Both parties have committed to a responsible mining framework that prioritizes environmental protection,
workforce safety, community engagement, sustainable resource development, local job creation,
infrastructure growth, and transparent international commercialization.
Falcone Mining LLC believes the Tanzania joint venture represents a significant step in its broader strategy
to build a diversified African resource platform focused on gold, rare earths, strategic minerals,
infrastructure, and sustainable industrial investment.
Expansion Outlook
Falcone Mining LLC is actively evaluating additional joint venture opportunities across Africa focused on
critical minerals, infrastructure development, and sustainable resource investment. The company is
targeting projects that combine strong geological potential, responsible operating practices, local
partnership, and long-term international commercial value.
About Falcone Mining LLC
Falcone Mining LLC is focused on the development, operation, and international commercialization of
premium natural resource assets, including gold, rare earths, lithium, and strategic minerals. Through
long-term partnerships, responsible mining practices, and disciplined investment execution, the company
aims to build sustainable value across global resource markets.
Investor Relations and Partnership Inquiries
Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partners Corp
Website: www.falconeswp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding project development, future production,
estimated mineral deposits, strategic partnerships, commercialization plans, and expansion opportunities. These
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, approvals, due diligence, market conditions, operational factors, and
other variables that may cause actual results to differ materially.
Michael Falcone
Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partners Inc.
+1 929-288-0310
email us here
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