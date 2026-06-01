Falcone Mining LLC Announces Strategic 25-Year Mining Joint Venture in Tanzania

Company logo Strategic 25-Year Mining Joint Venture in Tanzania Investment Highlights

Majority-owned partnership secures long-term access to gold, rare earths, and critical minerals with exclusive international offtake rights.

This agreement is more than a mining project - it marks the start of a long-term strategic partnership in Africa.” — Nicolas D’Alessandro, CEO of Falcone Mining LLC.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcone Mining LLC today announced the signing of a strategic 25-yearmining joint venture agreement in Tanzania focused on the development, operation, and internationalcommercialization of large-scale gold and critical rare earth mineral assets.The agreement establishes Falcone Mining LLC as the majority operating partner, with Falcone Mining LLCholding a 70% ownership interest and its Tanzania mining partner holding a 30% ownership interest. Thejoint venture also provides Falcone Mining LLC with exclusive international offtake rights for all mineralsproduced under the partnership.The project is associated with estimated deposits of approximately 25,000 tons of gold and 1,200,000 tonsof rare earth minerals. Strategic minerals associated with the project include rare earth elements, cobalt,lithium, nickel, copper, manganese, and graphite - resources increasingly central to clean energy systems,electric vehicles, battery storage, defence technologies, advanced manufacturing, and next-generationinfrastructure.“This agreement represents more than a mining project - it isthe beginning of a long-term strategic partnership model forAfrica,” said Nicolas D’Alessandro, CEO of Falcone MiningLLC. “Our vision is to work alongside African nations toresponsibly unlock critical mineral resources, create jobs, buildinfrastructure, and establish globally competitive supply chainsthat benefit both local communities and international markets.A Responsible Resource Platform for Long-Term GrowthBoth parties have committed to a responsible mining framework that prioritizes environmental protection,workforce safety, community engagement, sustainable resource development, local job creation,infrastructure growth, and transparent international commercialization.Falcone Mining LLC believes the Tanzania joint venture represents a significant step in its broader strategyto build a diversified African resource platform focused on gold, rare earths, strategic minerals,infrastructure, and sustainable industrial investment.Expansion OutlookFalcone Mining LLC is actively evaluating additional joint venture opportunities across Africa focused oncritical minerals, infrastructure development, and sustainable resource investment. The company istargeting projects that combine strong geological potential, responsible operating practices, localpartnership, and long-term international commercial value.About Falcone Mining LLCFalcone Mining LLC is focused on the development, operation, and international commercialization ofpremium natural resource assets, including gold, rare earths, lithium, and strategic minerals. Throughlong-term partnerships, responsible mining practices, and disciplined investment execution, the companyaims to build sustainable value across global resource markets.Investor Relations and Partnership InquiriesFalcone Sovereign Wealth Partners CorpWebsite: www.falconeswp.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding project development, future production,estimated mineral deposits, strategic partnerships, commercialization plans, and expansion opportunities. Thesestatements are subject to risks, uncertainties, approvals, due diligence, market conditions, operational factors, andother variables that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.