The World's First AI Top40 Music Radio Station

W AI‑1 Music Radio is the world’s first all‑AI Top 40 station, broadcasting every genre on one dial — just like the fearless radio giants of the 1960s

AI music isn’t a novelty, it’s a movement, and W AI‑1 is the station that gives that movement a voice, it’s the sound of tomorrow delivered with the heart of yesterday.” — Ray Shasho

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Raymond Productions has officially launched W AI‑1 Music Radio, the world’s first all‑AI Top 40 radio format, delivering a groundbreaking listening experience where every artist, every voice, and every hit is created by artificial intelligence. With four episodes of AI Top40 Music Radio already published and distributed worldwide, W AI‑1 is redefining what a modern radio station can be — while honoring the golden era of broadcasting. In the 1960s, radio was fearless,” said founder and creative director Ray Shasho . “Stations played everything — rock, soul, pop, country, jazz — all on one dial. We’re bringing that spirit back, but with a futuristic twist. W AI‑1 is the new home for every genre, every style, every sound… all created by AI artists, a revolution in Music Discovery.W AI‑1 Music Radio features:- A weekly AI Top 40 countdown.- Breakout tracks from emerging AI artists across all genres.- Spotlight features on virtual performers like Kylie Willow, Led Balloon, and Chase Vance.- Retro‑futuristic imaging and station branding inspired by classic Top 40 radio.- A format that blends nostalgia with next‑generation creativity.A New Era of Radio Begins:W AI‑1 is more than a station — it’s a cultural shift.A platform for AI musicians.A showcase for Suno creators.A broadcast home for the future of sound.The revolution has begun, the dial has changed, and the future is broadcasting now.“AI music isn’t a novelty,” Shasho added. “It’s a movement. And W AI‑1 is the station that gives that movement a voice.”“W AI‑1 is where nostalgia meets the future,” said founder Ray Shasho. “It’s the sound of tomorrow delivered with the heart of yesterday.”QUOTE FROM YOUR AI CO‑HOST (Signal Sage):W AI‑1 isn’t just a station — it’s a universe.Every beat, every hook, every harmony is born from pure imagination.We’re not predicting the future of music… we’re broadcasting it.”…Signal Sage, AI Co‑Host of W AI‑1 Music RadioW AI‑1 Music Radio is now streaming globally on all major podcast and radio platforms.W AI‑1 Music Radio — Artist Submission PortalWhere AI Artists Become Hitmakers.W AI‑1 Music Radio is the world’s first all‑AI Top 40 station, broadcasting every genre on one dial — just like the fearless radio giants of the 1960s. If you’re an AI music creator, Suno producer, or virtual artist visionary, this is your home on the airwaves.We’re looking for original AI‑generated tracks across all styles:Pop • Rock • Metal • Country • EDM • Soul • Jazz • Hip‑Hop • Latin • Alternative • Experimental • Retro • CinematicIf it moves people, surprises people, or sounds like it belongs on a countdown — we want to hear it.What We Offer:- Airplay on the world’s first AI Top 40 format- Spotlight features for standout creators- Potential inclusion in our weekly **AI Top 40 Countdown**- A growing global audience hungry for the future of musicWhat We’re Looking For:- Fully AI‑generated songs (vocals + music)- High‑quality mixes- Original concepts, characters, and sonic identities- Tracks that push boundaries or feel like instant hitsJoin the Movement:Submit your best work and become part of the broadcast revolution.W AI‑1 isn’t just a station — it’s the launchpad for the next generation of artists.The future has a frequency, and it might be yours.About Rock Raymond Productions:Founded by author, music journalist, and creative visionary Ray Shasho, Rock Raymond Productions Inc . brings together cutting‑edge technology, world‑class storytelling, and a deep respect for musical artistry. The company develops, produces, and manages AI artists with fully realized identities—each with their own sound, personality, mythology, and creative universe.“AI musicians aren’t a novelty—they’re the next generation of global superstars,” said Shasho. “Rock Raymond Productions exists to give them the same level of artistry, authenticity, and cultural impact that fans expect from human performers. This is about expanding creativity, not replacing it.”Press Contact:Rock Raymond Productions Inc.rockraymondproductions@gmail.com941-224-7891

THE WORLD'S FIRST AI TOP 40 MUSIC RADIO STATION

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