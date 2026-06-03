Coral eSIM Turns Travel Data Into Coral Reef Restoration With 1 Yen Donation per 1GB

Japan-based global eSIM service introduces a restorative consumption model that connects international travel connectivity with coral reef conservation.

KOTO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral eSIM Links Travel Data to Coral Reef Restoration With New "Data for Blue" ModelFor every 1GB of mobile data used abroad, Coral eSIM donates 1 yen to coral reef protection and restoration.Coral eSIM, a global eSIM service for international travelers operated by Boring LLC, today introduced a model that connects mobile data usage with coral reef conservation: for every 1GB of data used, 1 yen is donated to coral reef protection and restoration.Built around the slogan "Data for Blue," Coral eSIM turns everyday mobile data usage during international travel into a small but scalable contribution to ocean restoration — without asking travelers to change their behavior or complete a separate donation.Coral reefs cover less than 1 percent of the seafloor, yet they support a significant share of marine biodiversity and underpin coastal communities, tourism economies, and food systems worldwide. They are also in steep decline. Rising ocean temperatures, coral bleaching, marine pollution, and coastal development are degrading reef ecosystems, shrinking marine habitats and disrupting the balance of the ocean.Coral eSIM was built in response to that challenge — by reconnecting one of travel's most essential tools to the ecosystems travel depends on.For modern travelers, mobile data is core infrastructure: navigating unfamiliar cities, translating languages, contacting hotels, booking transport, checking flights, and staying in touch with family. Coral eSIM ties that everyday usage to reef conservation. Users take no extra steps — simply by using Coral eSIM data abroad, 1 yen is donated for every 1GB consumed.The company calls this approach "restorative consumption": designing a product so that the act of using it contributes to environmental repair. Where traditional consumption ends at purchase and use, restorative consumption adds a layer in which part of that usage funds the restoration of something damaged or depleted."Travel depends on the beauty and richness of the natural world — oceans, islands, beaches, and coastal communities," said Shinnosuke Nomura, Representative Member of Boring LLC. "We wanted a service where travelers can stay connected abroad while contributing, in a simple and natural way, to the restoration of coral reefs."One yen per gigabyte is small for a single traveler. But mobile data is used continuously across airports, hotels, beaches, and cities around the world. Coral eSIM believes that small contributions, tied to everyday travel and accumulated over time, can become a meaningful and ongoing source of support for reef conservation.Coral eSIM is designed for international travelers who want affordable, convenient mobile data abroad. As an eSIM service, it requires no physical SIM card: users with a compatible device can purchase a plan, install the eSIM, and connect while traveling internationally.Key features:Data-linked reef support — 1 yen donated for every 1GB usedGlobal connectivity — data plans across many countries and regionsNo physical SIM — eSIM technology means no card swapRestorative consumption — necessary connectivity tied to continuous ocean restorationCoral eSIM is more than a connectivity service. It is an attempt to redesign a routine travel purchase into a system of participation in environmental restoration — reflecting the company's belief that the future of travel services will be judged not only by price, convenience, and coverage, but by whether they help sustain the ecosystems and communities that make travel worth taking.

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