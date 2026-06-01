Top Florida Republican Political Strategist Chase Russell Announces New Book 'Winning Without Millions'

Winning Without Millions Available for Pre-Order: Official Release August 2026

A practical playbook for candidates, consultants, and political operatives who want to win elections without relying on big-money donors and party machines

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Russell , president of Grey Eagle Strategies , founder of RightReach, and co-founder of Omni Media Group, today announced the upcoming release of his new book, Winning Without Millions: A Framework for Modern Grassroots Campaigns. The book delivers a comprehensive, field-tested road map for building winning political campaigns from the ground up — without the multi-million-dollar war chests and institutional backing that traditional politics demands.Drawing on his experience as a conservative political strategist who works specifically with Republican candidates, his background as a United States Air Force veteran, and years of hands-on campaign management and strategy building across Florida and beyond, Russell lays out a modern framework that challenges the conventional wisdom of the political consulting industry.“The old model of politics — raise millions, hire a machine, flood the airwaves, stay on message — is dying,” said Russell. “The campaigns that win today are the ones that understand people, culture, media, and momentum better than their opponents. This book is the playbook I wish someone had handed me before my first campaign. I wrote it for the first-time candidate or even seasoned candidates that want to know what it takes to connect with voters from years of political campaigns and marketing strategy.Winning Without Millions spans twelve chapters across five parts, covering the collapse of voter trust in traditional politics, the rise of digital-first campaign strategy, movement-building through authentic grassroots organizing, and the emerging role of AI and algorithms in modern elections. The book integrates real-world case studies — from Martha Coakley’s historic 2010 upset loss in Massachusetts to Eric Cantor’s stunning 2014 primary defeat, from Barack Obama’s internet revolution to Donald Trump’s domination of long-form podcasting in 2024 — alongside Russell’s own consulting experiences running grassroots campaigns.Key Themes Include:• Why authenticity has replaced money as the most valuable currency in modern politics, and how candidates can leverage raw, unfiltered communication to build trust with voters who have tuned out traditional campaign messaging• The Daily Content Machine — a framework for turning any campaign into its own media company, producing five pieces of content per day that build familiarity, trust, and momentum without relying on legacy media institutions that have lost the public’s confidence• How marketing and business strategy — including Donald Miller’s StoryBrand Framework — can be adapted for political campaigns to create emotionally resonant narratives where the voter, not the candidate, is the hero of the story• The mechanics of building a volunteer army through the Ownership Model — purpose, recognition, responsibility, and community — that outperforms bloated paid consultant teams• A direct voter contact strategy built around candidates personally calling voters for hours every day, generating the kind of authentic, word-of-mouth momentum that no advertising budget can replicate• Small-dollar fundraising formulas, crisis communication playbooks, viral content strategies, and a complete modern campaign toolkit covering CRM platforms, AI tools, and social media workflow“Personally, I’m a conservative Christian. I work specifically with Republican candidates — that’s my world and my lane,” Russell added. “But the principles in this book are universal. They apply to any candidate, any consultant, any political operative, and frankly, any business leader who wants to understand how to connect with people in a world that’s drowning in noise.”About the AuthorChase Russell is a conservative political strategist, and the president of Grey Eagle Strategies, one of Florida’s fastest growing political strategy and consulting firms. He is the founder of RightReach, a digital targeting and voter outreach platform, and co-founder of Omni Media Group, Russell and his team work with candidates, PACs, and organizations across the political landscape, providing campaign management, strategic communications, digital advertising, voter data analysis, fundraising support, opposition research, and crisis management. His work sits at the intersection of political strategy, digital media, and the emerging application of business and marketing frameworks to modern campaigning.Winning Without Millions: A Framework for Modern Grassroots Campaigns is available for pre-order at www.chaserussellofficial.com/book and will be released in August 2026. For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact info@greyeagleco.com or visit www.chaserussellofficial.com

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