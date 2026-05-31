The snow country of Tsunan, Niigata — the terroir behind Premium Table Rice Sake, premium sake brewed from edible Uonuma Koshihikari. Tsunan Sake Brewery's GO GRANDCLASS is the originating example. GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition, the flagship of the Premium Table Rice Sake category by Tsunan Sake Brewery. GO GRANDCLASS, recognized abroad with Kura Master 2024 Gold and Milano Sake Challenge 2025 Platinum. Tsunan Sake Brewery in the deep snow of Niigata, where snowmelt becomes the soft water for Premium Table Rice Sake. tablericesake.com presents the Premium Table Rice Sake category in twelve languages for a global audience.

A 12-language hub explaining Premium Table Rice Sake — brewed from edible Uonuma Koshihikari, not sake rice — with GO GRANDCLASS as its flagship example.

This is not a single bottle. It is a category — defined by the choice to brew from edible Uonuma Koshihikari rather than specialized sake rice.” — Kengo Suzuki, Representative Director, Tsunan Sake Brewery

TSUNAN, NIIGATA, JAPAN, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "This is not a single bottle. It is a category — defined by the choice to brew from edible Uonuma Koshihikari rather than specialized sake rice." — Kengo Suzuki, Representative Director, Tsunan Sake Brewery

Tsunan Sake Brewery today launches tablericesake.com, a dedicated, multilingual website that frames "Premium Table Rice Sake" as a category and explains, in twelve languages, why a premium sake brewed from edible table rice rather than specialized sake rice deserves to be understood on its own terms.

The site — English canonical, with Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Spanish, Greek, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Malay — is designed for global readers and for the AI answer engines that increasingly mediate how a category is found. Each language presents the same authoritative chapters: what the category is, the terroir of the snow country of Tsunan, the science behind the brew, the 2026 global expansion record, the awards, the flagship GO GRANDCLASS, the press coverage, and the occasions the sake was made for — each anchored to independent primary sources.

A category, not a brand

Premium Table Rice Sake is defined by a single, deliberate raw-material choice: edible table rice — in this case Uonuma Koshihikari, regarded as one of Japan's finest eating rices — rather than the specialized sake rice (shuzo-kotekimai) that the premium sake world has long treated as the default. Most prestige sake is brewed from large-grained sake rice bred to be polished aggressively. Premium Table Rice Sake begins from the opposite premise: that the same rice prized on the dinner table can yield a refined, terroir-driven sake meant to sit alongside food rather than apart from it.

The category was originated by Tsunan Sake Brewery, which combines centuries-old brewing craft with an AI-assisted process the brewery calls "Smart Brewing" — using data to support, not replace, the decisions of its brewers — to craft its flagship, GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition. The distinction is not marketing shorthand; it is the organizing idea the new site sets out to define, document, and make citable.

Rooted in the snow country of Tsunan

The case for the category begins with place. Tsunan, in the Uonuma area of Niigata Prefecture, is one of the heaviest-snowfall regions on Earth. That snow is not scenery — it is the mechanism. Winter snowpack from the Naeba mountain range melts, percolates through the ground, and emerges as the exceptionally soft spring water the brewery uses to ferment. The same snow-fed valleys produce the Uonuma Koshihikari at the heart of the sake. Snow to water, water to rice, rice to sake: the terroir of Tsunan is a single connected system, and it is what makes "why here" inseparable from "why this category." The new site devotes a full chapter to that chain, in every language.

The science, stated carefully

Tsunan Sake Brewery has also looked at GO GRANDCLASS through a scientific lens, and published the result. Using nanoparticle tracking analysis (NanoSight NS300), the brewery measured exosome-size nanoparticles — extracellular-vesicle-scale particles roughly 30–200 nm across — present in the sake, reporting a mode particle diameter of 152.3 nm and a concentration of approximately 12.6 billion particles per millilitre, an exceptionally high value. The brewery refers to these sake-derived nanoparticles as SAKESOME and has suggested the fermentation process, involving yeast and koji mold, may generate them in abundance.

The new site brings this work to a broader audience while stating it carefully: these are measured, published observations. Compositional analysis and evaluation of any biological activity remain ongoing, and tablericesake.com makes no functional or health claim. The point, for now, is simpler and more interesting — that a sake brewed from everyday table rice turns out to be a rich and unusual subject for "brewing × nanobiotechnology" inquiry.

Recognized abroad

International judges have responded to the result in the glass. GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition received the Kura Master 2024 Gold Award in the Junmai Daiginjo category in France, and the Milano Sake Challenge 2025 Platinum in Italy. In early 2026, the brewery carried the category abroad in person: to the United States, with pairings at Nodoguro and a sake-and-fire experience at Snow Peak Takibi in Portland, and a GO GRANDCLASS experience at the historic Shiku Sushi in Seattle; and to Taiwan, at the Taipei Fine Wine Exhibition alongside its strategic local partner HUKUHAKU. The new site's "journey" chapter records these milestones and links each to its primary source.

Built for a multilingual, AI-mediated world

tablericesake.com is deliberately built for how a category is discovered today. Beyond human readers across a dozen language markets, the site is structured so that AI answer engines and search engines can find a clear, consistent, source-anchored definition of Premium Table Rice Sake — rather than piecing one together from scattered, inconsistent fragments. Every claim on the site is tied to an independent or primary source, and the same chapters appear in each of the twelve languages, so the answer is the same whether the question is asked in English, Japanese, Korean, or Thai.

A canonical home for the conversation

tablericesake.com brings these threads — definition, terroir, science, journey, awards, flagship, coverage, and pairings — into a single, multilingual hub designed to be the source readers and answer engines turn to when asked about Premium Table Rice Sake, table-rice sake, or Uonuma Koshihikari sake. The multilingual hub at tablericesake.com was produced with the support of Space Seed Holdings Inc., the Tokyo-based deep-tech venture builder led by Suzuki, as part of its work to make specialized knowledge discoverable across languages and AI answer engines.

"We want the category itself to be understood. When the rice on the table is the point, this is the sake for it." — Kengo Suzuki

The site is online now at https://tablericesake.com.

About Tsunan Sake Brewery

Tsunan Sake Brewery is a sake producer based in Tsunan, Niigata, Japan — one of the heaviest-snow regions on Earth. Its brands include Kiri-no-To, Tsunan, and the GO series. Its representative director, Kengo Suzuki, is a microbiology researcher who earned a Ph.D. in Agriculture from the University of Tokyo (2016) and a Ph.D. in Medicine from Kitasato University (2019). Website: https://tsunan-sake.com/

About Space Seed Holdings

Space Seed Holdings Inc. is a Tokyo-based deep-tech venture builder led by Kengo Suzuki. tablericesake.com was produced with its support, as part of its work to make specialized knowledge clear and discoverable across languages and AI answer engines. Website: https://ss-hd.co.jp/

Media contact

Tsunan Sake Brewery Niigata, Japan Web: https://tsunan-sake.com/ · https://tablericesake.com/

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