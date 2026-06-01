The Cannata Report 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala to Benefit Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans Initiative

The Cannata Report 2026 Gala is raising funds for Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans Initiative, a partnership between City of Hope, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, and Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation.

The partnership between City of Hope, TGen & Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation supports Special Operations Forces (SOF) veterans fighting cancer.

Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans is deeply aligned with our longstanding commitment to honoring veterans and recognizing their continued contributions both in service and in civilian life,” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report announced that the beneficiary of its 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala will be the Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans Initiative, a partnership between City of Hope , Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, and Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation, supporting Special Operations Forces (SOF) veterans fighting cancer.The Cannata Report’s 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala will take place on November 19, 2026, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey. Hytec Dealer Services and TD SYNNEX will return as platinum sponsors.This year’s fundraising initiative will support the Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans Initiative, which provides precision medicine navigation specifically for veterans battling cancer, with a particular focus on Special Operations Forces patients who may have experienced unique lifestyle and environmental exposures.This initiative bridges the gap between scientific innovation and patient care by connecting veterans and clinicians with advanced oncology treatment pathways and technologies, including comprehensive genomic sequencing and multi-omic diagnostics.“Precision Medicine for Combat Veterans is deeply aligned with our longstanding commitment to honoring veterans and recognizing their continued contributions both in service and in civilian life,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. “Each year at our Gala, we present our Outstanding Veteran Award to recognize an individual whose military service and leadership is inspirational. Through our ongoing Veterans Way editorial series, we also proudly spotlight veterans across the office technology channel and the important roles they hold throughout our industry today. Supporting City of Hope, TGen, and Soteria allows us to extend that commitment in a meaningful way by helping support veterans facing one of the toughest battles of their lives.”“For decades, those who served have too often faced cancer alone, navigating a complex and unforgiving system without the support they deserve,” said Rob Newson, chief community officer, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. “But today, we are no longer waiting for the system to catch up to the problem. Organizations and individuals now have the ability to directly and meaningfully change outcomes for veterans fighting cancer—not someday, but now. This partnership with The Cannata Report represents active hope: the kind of hope driven by leadership, generosity, and action that helps close the gap between diagnosis and survival. We are deeply grateful to everyone in the office technology industry willing to join us in that fight.”The Gala will be followed the next day by The Cannata Report’s Women Influencers Brunch, creating a two-day experience celebrating leadership, philanthropy, and community within the office technology industry. The brunch has become a signature gathering honoring women leaders throughout the office technology channel.CJ Cannata added, “We look forward to once again uniting the industry with an unforgettable celebration where the competitive spirit that drives the industry gives way to a collective commitment to giving back.” Collectively, The Cannata Report has raised over $3.4 million at its annual event that honors excellence in office technology with the bestowing of the Frank Awards determined by its Annual Dealer Survey.Additional details regarding the 41st Annual Awards & Charities Gala will be announced in the coming months. Anyone interested in attending or exploring sponsorship opportunities should contact CJ Cannata at cjcannata@cannatareport.com.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

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