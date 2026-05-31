Coastal Gateway Port Advances Strategic Canada–U.S. Shipbuilding and Defence Partnerships in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Gateway Port Ltd. concluded a successful week of strategic engagements at the 2026 Navy and Marine Corps Procurement Conference, strengthening relationships with U.S. naval leadership, defence stakeholders, infrastructure partners, and advanced manufacturing companies.During the conference, Coastal Gateway met with business development leadership connected to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to discuss future collaboration opportunities involving shipbuilding, maritime infrastructure, workforce development, and industrial capacity growth across Canada and the United States.Conference organizers also invited Coastal Gateway to help explore the creation of a future joint Canada–U.S. Navy and Marine Procurement Conference, bringing together government, defence, industry, and infrastructure leaders from both nations.The company also participated in discussions with representatives connected to the U.S. Department of Defense regarding opportunities for increased Canadian-American cooperation in transportation infrastructure, maritime development, industrial capacity, and supply chain resilience.Further discussions with Kiewit focused on opportunities to strengthen welding capabilities, workforce development, and construction capacity in support of Coastal Gateway’s shipbuilding and Columbia Western Corridor initiatives.Follow-up meetings are scheduled next week with Boston Dynamics and advanced manufacturing teams to explore robotic welding, automation technologies, and next-generation industrial solutions that could support future shipbuilding and infrastructure development in Canada.“This week reinforced what we have believed from the beginning—Canada and the United States have a tremendous opportunity to work together to strengthen North American shipbuilding, transportation infrastructure, and industrial capacity,” said Mike Butler, CEO of Coastal Gateway Port. “The interest and support we received from industry and government leaders confirms that these conversations are moving in the right direction.”These engagements represent another significant step forward as Coastal Gateway Port continues advancing its vision for a modern maritime, shipbuilding, and transportation hub on Canada’s West Coast.Media ContactMike ButlerCEO, Coastal Gateway Port Ltd.

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