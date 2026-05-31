Allied Fence & Gates Publishes Comprehensive ADA Handrail & Ramp Requirements Guide for Florida Property Managers

#ADACompliance #ADAHandrail #AccessibleDesign #FloridaBuilding #PropertyManagement #CommercialFencing #TreasureCoast #ADARequirements #RampCompliance

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Fence & Gates, a licensed and insured fence and railing contractor serving Martin County and Palm Beach County, has published a detailed compliance guide covering ADA handrail heights, grip specifications, ramp slope requirements, extension lengths, and the federal penalties Florida property managers face for non-compliance — including first-offense fines starting at $75,000.

The guide, available at AlliedFenceAndGate.com/blog/ada-railing-requirements-florida, is written specifically for commercial property managers, HOA boards, medical office operators, restaurant owners, and municipal facility managers who must ensure their handrails and ramps meet both ADA Standards for Accessible Design and Florida Building Code requirements.



Why This Guide Was Published Now

ADA accessibility lawsuits in Florida have surged in recent years, with the state consistently ranking among the top three nationally for ADA-related litigation. Many property managers remain unaware of the specific measurements and configurations required — and a single non-compliant handrail or ramp can trigger lawsuits with settlements ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 or more, in addition to federal fines.

“We get calls every week from property managers who just received a demand letter or failed an inspection because their railings are an inch too high, the grip diameter is wrong, or they're missing the required 12-inch horizontal extensions,” said David H., owner of Allied Fence & Gates. “These aren't complicated fixes, but you have to know the exact specifications. That's why we published every measurement, every code reference, and every common mistake in one place.”



Key Specifications Covered in the Guide

→ Handrail height: 34–38 inches from the walking surface to the top of the gripping surface, per ADA Standards §505.

→ Grip diameter: Circular cross-section with 1.25–2 inch outside diameter. Non-circular grips must have a 4–6.25 inch perimeter.

→ Extensions: Minimum 12-inch horizontal extensions at the top and bottom of stairs and ramps.

→ Maximum ramp slope: 1:12 (8.33% grade) with a maximum 30-inch rise per run before a landing is required.

→ Penalties: $75,000 for first ADA violation, $150,000 for subsequent violations under federal law, plus private lawsuit settlements.

→ Cost ranges: ADA-compliant aluminum handrails run $80–$200+ per linear foot installed; ramps with railings run $150–$400+ per linear foot.



Who the Guide Is For

The guide serves commercial property managers, HOA and condominium association boards, medical and dental office operators, restaurant and retail property owners, church and house of worship administrators, municipal facility managers, and general contractors seeking ADA compliance reference material for Florida projects.



About Allied Fence & Gates

Allied Fence & Gates is a subsidiary of Allied Aluminum, Fence and Rail, LLC, providing professional fence and railing installation across Martin County and Palm Beach County, Florida. The company specializes in aluminum, PVC/vinyl, chain link, wood, and welded aluminum fencing, as well as ADA-compliant commercial railing systems and insurance restoration work. AlliedFenceAndGate.com™ features AI-powered tools including a lot plan analyzer, instant fence estimator, and digital contract signing.

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#FloridaBuildingCode

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#Accessibility

#PropertyManager

#MartinCounty

#PalmBeachCounty

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#ADAGuide



Media Contact:

Allied Fence & Gates

AlliedFenceAndGate.com

Email: info@alliedfenceandgate.com

Phone: (772) 530-3127

Web: https://alliedfenceandgate.com



Links:

Full Guide: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/blog/ada-railing-requirements-florida

Commercial Fencing: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/services

Fence Estimator: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/estimator

AI Lot Plan Analyzer: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/upload-lot-plan

Contact: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/contact

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