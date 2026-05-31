San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival Announces 2026 Headliners

The 2026 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival headliners include Aparna Nancherla, Brian Kiley, Kiki Yeung, PK, Ahmed Bharoocha, Sally Mullins, Tony Vinh, and more. Audience members enjoy a show at Astronaut City. Photo by Luis Lagos. Comedian Erik Escobar (NBC's Last Comic Standing) will headline the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival 2026. Photo by Luis Lagos.

The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is a week-long event in Arcadia with headliners from Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, Conan, and more.

I wanted The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival to actually be useful for a comedian's career.” — Teresa Lo

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival returns August 23-29, 2026, bringing a week of stand-up comedy and nationally recognized talent to the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. Produced by Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar in Arcadia, the festival celebrates comedy, culture, and community while showcasing both established performers and emerging voices."When we launched the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival last year, we saw hundreds of audience members, comedians, and entertainment professionals come together to celebrate the incredible talent that exists right here in our community," said Astronaut City owner and festival creator Teresa Lo . "The response showed us that the San Gabriel Valley is more than just a place people live—it's a place where artists create, perform, and build careers. Our goal is to create opportunities for comedians to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and help establish the San Gabriel Valley as one of Southern California's most exciting destinations for live entertainment, comedy, and creative talent."The 2026 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival will feature up-and-coming comics with established headliners. This year, the headliners include entertainers with credits such as Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Adult Swim, America's Got Talent, NBC, and more.Confirmed headliners include Aparna Nancherla, Brian Kiley, Ahmed Bharoocha, Kiki Yeung, Erik Escobar, PK, Sally Mullins, Tony Vinh, Hans Sardo, Matt Kinney, Alex Durazzo, and the hit improvised comedy experience New Joke City."We're incredibly proud of this year's headliner lineup because it reflects exactly what the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is all about," said Lo. "These are comedians who have major TV credits or performed on some of the biggest stages in comedy. Many have built national and international careers, won major awards, toured the world, and helped shape the comedy industry. To have artists of this caliber performing alongside rising local talent in the San Gabriel Valley is a testament to how much the festival has grown in just one year."Owned and operated by Teresa Lo, an Asian-American entrepreneur and comedian, Astronaut City has quickly become a hub for comedy, karaoke, live entertainment, and community events in the San Gabriel Valley. Since opening in 2025, the venue has become one of the fastest-growing comedy and entertainment spaces in the San Gabriel Valley, regularly hosting stand-up comedy, karaoke, open mics, special events, and private functions."The goal was to make Astronaut City a destination for comedy, live entertainment, and things to do in the San Gabriel Valley," said Lo. "Whether someone is looking for a date night, a night out with friends, karaoke, live comedy, or community events, we want people to think of Astronaut City as a place where something fun is always happening. When people in Los Angeles think of a night out, they tend to think of Hollywood or Koreatown, but I wanted people to know that there are lots of fun things to do in Arcadia."The inaugural San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival in 2025 welcomed comedians from across the country to compete for Audience Award and Judge's Pick honors, with a combined prize pool of $2,000.In 2025, Alex Durazzo won the Audience Award prize and Matt Kinney won the Judge's Pick. Both comedians are returning to the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival to headline and showcase what earned them the top titles the year before."The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is a new festival, but I wanted to have it actually be useful for a comedian's career. I think that's why it's gotten a positive reputation. Comics who participate can network, build credits, showcase their work; and they can do it in a fun, supportive environment," Lo said. "Our inaugural year was a contest, and this year, we are having the participating comedians perform with established headliners. The plan is to alternate the contest and then the headliner format each year."Tickets for the festival go on sale June 15, 2026. The festival will also sell passes that allow guests to attend multiple shows at a value price.The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is also currently seeking vendors, community partners, and businesses interested in showcasing their products and services during the festival. Opportunities are available for food vendors, local businesses, artists, service providers, and community organizations looking to connect with San Gabriel Valley audiences."Beyond entertainment, the festival serves as a platform for local businesses, artists, vendors, and community organizations to introduce their products and services to new audiences while connecting with the diverse and growing San Gabriel Valley community," Lo said.The week-long festival will feature nightly comedy shows in Arcadia, California, making it one of the largest comedy events in the San Gabriel Valley.For updates, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and festival information, visit www.SanGabrielValleyComedyFest.com ABOUT ASTRONAUT CITY COMEDY CLUB & KARAOKE BAR:Located in Arcadia, California, Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar is a unique entertainment venue dedicated to bringing comedy, karaoke, creativity, and community together. The venue hosts stand-up comedy shows, karaoke, special events, private rentals, and community programming throughout the year, serving audiences across the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.