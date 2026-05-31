Euphoria's First Iranian Actress: Jewell Farshad Makes History on HBO

Jewell Farshad & Rosalía in "Euphoria." Credit: Screenshot: HBO

Jewell Farshad first Iranian actress on HBO Euphoria

I dreamed of Hollywood so that one day a girl in Iran could see a beautiful Persian woman on screen — not a terrorist, but a leading woman. Powerful. Free. Seen.” — Jewell Farshad, Actress, HBO's Euphoria

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She is Euphoria's first Iranian actress, and the world is just beginning to know her name. At eighteen years old, Jewell Farshad won the United States Green Card Lottery in Tehran, packed her dreams, and set off alone for Hollywood with one goal: to make history. Years later, draped in a stunning Agent Provocateur bedazzled bodysuit, she walked onto the set of one of HBO's most iconic series as Penelope — and stopped everyone in the room. Jewell Farshad had arrived. And she had made history doing it.

Penelope; Fashion, Fire, and an Unforgettable Entrance:

In Episodes 3 and 4 of Euphoria's season 3, Penelope arrives like a lightning bolt. Stunning audiences with her breathtaking looks and bold commanding presence, the character's iconic Agent Provocateur bedazzled bodysuit has sent the internet into a frenzy — with fans flooding social media desperate to know: who is this gorgeous blonde?

The answer is Jewell Farshad. With striking features, magnetic charisma, and a decade of Hollywood experience behind her, Jewell brings Penelope to life with an electricity that goes far beyond the wardrobe. Penelope is bold, unapologetic, and commands every room she enters. So does the woman playing her.

Improvisation, Rosalía, and the Beauty of Cultural Exchange

What happened on the Euphoria set was as beautiful as what ended up on screen. In scenes alongside global superstar Rosalía, Jewell found herself in a spontaneous cultural exchange that captured everything she came to Hollywood to celebrate. The scenes were largely improvised — and between takes, Jewell was teaching Rosalía Farsi while Rosalía taught her Spanish.

Two women. Two cultures. Two languages. One extraordinary set.

Working alongside Zendaya, Rosalía, and one of the most celebrated casts in television history, Jewell held her own completely — bringing diversity, depth, and an undeniable presence to a set already filled with extraordinary talent.

A Voice for Iranian Women

Long before Euphoria, Jewell Farshad was a voice for Iranian women. With over a million social media followers built over a decade of content creation, she has celebrated the beauty, strength, and resilience of Persian culture on the world stage.

"I worked so hard to be taken seriously in this industry," said Jewell "In a world where people are constantly competing I never lost sight of why I came here. I came here for every girl in Iran who was told her dreams were impossible."

Her appearance in Euphoria is the fullest expression of that mission. In a world where Iranian women fight daily for the right to exist freely, Jewell is showing what that freedom looks like on one of the biggest stages television has to offer.

About Jewell Farshad:

Jewell Farshad is an Iranian-born Persian-American actress and model based in Los Angeles. Born in Tehran, she won the US Green Card Lottery at eighteen and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. With nearly one million social media followers and a decade of Hollywood experience, she brings character Penelope to life in Episodes 3 and 4 of HBO's Euphoria Final Season alongside Zendaya and Rosalía.

For media inquiries contact Herrington Media Group.

Contact@harringtonmediagroup.com

Jewell Farshad as Penelope @Euphoria @HBO

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