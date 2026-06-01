Blacks Network® Launches Public Investment Campaign on Wefunder, Opening Ownership Opportunity in a Black Media Platform

Own a piece of a media company built to amplify Black voices worldwide."

For over 20 years, Blacks Network® build a platform dedicated to Black culture, entertainment, and media. Today, we're opening the door for our community to become owners in the future we're creating.” — Godwin E. Enogieru

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Blacks Network® , a digital media and streaming television company dedicated to Black music, culture, entertainment, and global storytelling, today announced the official launch of its public investment campaign on Wefunder The company is inviting supporters, viewers, entrepreneurs, creators, and investors to participate in its next stage of growth through a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering, with investments beginning at just $250.Founded by Godwin E. Enogieru, Blacks Networkwas created to build a dedicated media ecosystem that celebrates Black voices, showcases emerging talent, and connects audiences worldwide through culturally relevant content and technology.Today, the platform's ecosystem includes:• A 24/7 live streaming television network.• Mobile applications for Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV.• A digital news syndication platform.• A growing social media community of more than 91,000 users.• A federally registered USPTO trademark, Blacks NetworkThe company generated approximately $115,000 in advertising revenue during 2025, demonstrating market demand and validating its business model.Building the Future of Black-Owned MediaThe capital raised through the Wefunder campaign will be used to accelerate platform growth, expand original programming, strengthen marketing initiatives, enhance technology infrastructure, and establish new partnerships with artists, producers, creators, and content distributors."Media ownership matters," said Godwin E. Enogieru, Founder and CEO of Blacks Network. "For decades, Black culture has shaped global entertainment, yet ownership opportunities have remained limited. Our mission is to create a platform where audiences, creators, and investors can participate in building long-term value while helping amplify Black stories around the world."An Opportunity to Invest in Culture and OwnershipThrough the Wefunder campaign, eligible investors can become stakeholders in a company focused on serving one of the world's most influential cultural audiences.The campaign represents more than a capital raise—it is an opportunity for supporters to participate in the growth of an independent media platform designed to promote representation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.Campaign Highlights• Investment Minimum: $250• Offering Type: Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF)• Investment Instrument: SAFE• Growth Focus: Streaming media, digital content, technology, advertising, and creator partnerships• Campaign Goal: Up to $1 MillionProspective investors can learn more and participate by visiting the company's Wefunder campaign page.About Blacks NetworkBlacks Networkis a global digital media and streaming television platform focused on Black music, entertainment, culture, news, and original content. Founded in 2005, the company operates a 24/7 streaming television service, mobile applications, digital publishing platforms, and social media communities designed to connect audiences worldwide through authentic storytelling and cultural engagement.Media ContactGodwin E. EnogieruFounder & CEOBlacks Network, Inc.Dallas, Texas, USAWebsite: https://blacksnetwork.com Wefunder Campaign: https://wefunder.com/blacks.network.inc

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