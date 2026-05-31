HK Refurbished Stock Marks 10 Years Bridging US-China Trade

HK Refurbished Stock - Celebrating 10 Years in Wholesale Business

Hong Kong wholesaler of refurbished iPhones, iPads, and Samsung phones marks 10 years — expands EU services with marginal VAT and customs-free DHL shipping.

For 10 years, our work has been making one of those bridges reliable; between what Asian supply chains can produce and what Western buyers expect to receive.” — HK Refurbished Stock - David

UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As renewed attention on US–China commerce dominates global headlines, HK Refurbished Stock, a family-owned wholesaler of refurbished smartphones based in Hong Kong, today marks its 10-year anniversary. The company is also expanding services for European Union buyers, offering marginal VAT invoicing and customs-free DHL shipping through its EU-based partners — solutions it presented at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai.Founded in 2016, HK Refurbished Stock has built a B2B network supplying grade A+++ refurbished iPhones , iPads, AirPods, and Samsung devices to distributors, eBay and Amazon resellers, brick-and-mortar retail chains, and insurance replacement programs. The company operates same-day shipping from three warehouses: Hong Kong, the European Union, and Miami."Hong Kong has always been a city of bridges," said David, founder of HK Refurbished Stock. "For ten years, our work has been making one of those bridges reliable — between what Asian supply chains can produce and what Western buyers expect to receive. The relationship between these economies isn't an abstraction for us. It's the business."A decade of B2B refurbished tradeOver the past ten years, HK Refurbished Stock has:- Built a B2B network of distributors and resellers across the Americas, the European Union, the UK, and the Middle East- Refurbished pre-owned devices through a 17-point inspection conducted by two independent quality-control teams in Shenzhen and Hong Kong- Opened warehouses in three regions for same-day shipping (Hong Kong, EU, Miami)- Localized its operations into six languages (English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese)- Maintained warranty coverage of 90 to 180 days on every device shippedExpanding services for EU buyersAt GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's largest technology trade shows, HK Refurbished Stock presented two services aimed at simplifying wholesale trade for European Union buyers:- Marginal VAT invoicing: Under the EU VAT margin scheme for second-hand goods, qualifying buyers are invoiced on the dealer's margin rather than the full sale value, reducing VAT burden on resale.- Customs-free DHL shipping: Orders ship to EU clients via DHL from the company's EU-based partners, removing customs clearance delays for intra-EU deliveries.Both services are now available to qualifying B2B partners.Looking forwardThe 10-year milestone arrives as the trade relationship between Asia and Western buyers remains in global focus — a context HK Refurbished Stock has operated in throughout its first decade."For ten years we've worked at the seam of those supply chains," David said. "Refurbished has stopped being a compromise — our partners now sell A+++ devices because they're a better business, not just a cheaper one. The next decade is already starting to look different: new product categories, more sustainable processes, faster routes."More about HK Refurbished Stock's decade as a reliable wholesale supplier of refurbished iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and Samsung devices is available on the company's anniversary page.About HK Refurbished StockHK Refurbished Stock is a family-owned wholesaler of refurbished iPhones , iPads, AirPods, and Samsung devices, founded in Hong Kong in 2016. The company supplies B2B partners across the Americas, the European Union, the UK, and the Middle East, with same-day shipping from warehouses in Hong Kong, the EU, and Miami. All devices ship with grade A+++ certification, a 17-point quality inspection by two independent quality-control teams, and warranty coverage of 90 to 180 days.

GITEX 2025 : Presenting marginal VAT solutions for our EU clients

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