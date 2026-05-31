SUNY Cortland student startups receive $45,000 from area businessman

Students

CORTLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six SUNY Cortland student startups received a combined $45,000 in funding from an area businessman during the university’s Innovation Day in early May.Adam Weitsman, owner and CEO of Upstate Shredding -Weitsman Recycling, served as a judge for the event, where students pitched business ideas they developed during the academic year through courses in SUNY Cortland’s entrepreneurship minor.After hearing the pitches, Weitsman told James Wilson, a lecturer of economics who emceed the event, that he wanted to support the students.“He walked over to me and said, ‘I’d like to do something nice for your students,’” Wilson said.At the end of the competition, after judges deliberated, Weitsman told Wilson he wanted to give $10,000 each to the top three groups and $5,000 each to the remaining three.The student reaction was immediate.“They were amazed,” Wilson said. “I’m personally amazed.”Wilson said the funding will help students move their business ideas forward in meaningful ways.“That level of support is enough to truly propel these businesses further,” Wilson said. “I’m impressed and thankful for that experience, and the students were beyond impressed and excited about it. It was something I think rarely happens in these types of situations, and it truly elevated the experience.”The startups that received funding were:Next Life Junk Removal: $ 10,000. Sophomore Ryan Craig developed a junk removal business that collects recyclable materials and sorts items for donation, recycling or scrap. The business also placed first in the regional round of the New York Business Plan Competition, advancing to the state level.Rockwood by Vinci: $10,000. Senior Dominic Vinci’s business combines woodcraft with stone elements for the luxury furniture market. Vinci plans to create custom pieces, including tabletops and countertops, using 3D modeling and laser cutting technology. He plans to launch the business this summer.Shred Air: $10,000. Sophomore Bryan Sredniawski, junior Nicholas Bliss and seniors Lyndsey Hillenbrandt, Esteban Mitchell and Morgan Shelvin developed a personal-use fan with an automated cleaning system designed to remove dust and bacteria from its blades. Wilson said the team will continue developing the concept at SUNY Cortland’s new Entrepreneurship Center.Throwing Shade: $5,000 Senior Jayden Lont runs a beach service business on Topsail Island, North Carolina, that rents chairs, tents and other items to visitors. Lont started the business last year and expanded the concept through Wilson’s classes. He hopes to franchise it nationwide.Scrap Fit: $5,000 Juniors Luka Kvizhinadze and Thomas Wheeler, along with seniors Justin Womeldorph and Christopher Youngs, created workout equipment from junkyard leftovers. The team’s concept combines fitness with environmental sustainability. Scrap Fit also advanced to the state level of the New York Business Plan Competition.Motion: $5,000 Senior Jonathan Finewood developed an app that allows users to bet on themselves to achieve personal goals. Wilson said the idea was inspired by behavioral economics and people’s fear of losing money. Users set a goal, such as exercising consistently. If they fail, they lose the bet, with a portion of the money going to the app and the rest supporting users who succeed.The judging panel included Weitsman; SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum; and Diana Lawson, a 1976 graduate, dean of the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University and a Cortland College Foundation board member.This year marked the second year of Innovation Day’s current format, which is designed to connect students more closely with area businesses.Other students presented business plans during morning and afternoon showcases. In addition, five projects were delivered to local community partners by students in ECO 365: Community Innovation Lab, taught by Kathleen Burke, SUNY distinguished teaching professor of economics.Those projects included a website update for the City of Cortland Police Department and strategy development for area businesses.Wilson said students often begin the semester unsure how far their ideas can go. By the end, he said, many have built something they are proud to present.“I’m always impressed when that light bulb goes off, they get to this phase of actually accomplishing it and they’re excited about it,” Wilson said. “It becomes part of their identity.“They kind of live with this stuff throughout the semester, and they finally get a chance to be on stage and deliver it. I’m impressed by what the students have done.”For more information, visit https://www.upstateshredding.com

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