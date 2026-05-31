Sanford Electric Company Marks 100 Years of Electrical Service in Central Florida

Reaching 100 years is a milestone that very few businesses ever see, and it belongs to the customers and the community who have trusted us in their homes and on their job sites for generations.” — Robin Neilen

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Electric Company, a licensed and insured electrical contractor based in Sanford, Florida, is marking 100 years of continuous service to homeowners and businesses across Central Florida. Founded in 1925, the family-owned company has operated through a century of change in the electrical trade while remaining rooted in the same community where it began.

What started as a small electrical business in downtown Sanford has grown into a full-service contractor serving Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Brevard, and Osceola counties. The company now serves communities across Central Florida, including Orlando, Lake Mary, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Park, Apopka, Casselberry, and Longwood, and has built a regional reputation for dependable workmanship. Over multiple generations of ownership, Sanford Electric has expanded its capabilities while maintaining the local, family-run approach that has defined the business since its founding.

Today, the company provides a broad range of residential and commercial electrical services, including electrical repairs, rewires, and remodels; electric panel replacements, repairs, and upgrades; interior and exterior LED lighting; ceiling fan and exhaust fan work; smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation; and the installation of standby generators and electric vehicle chargers. The company operates under Florida Electrical Contractor's License #EC13015877 and is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.

As the electrical industry shifts toward smart-home technology, backup power, and electric vehicles, the company has continued to train its electricians on current codes and equipment. According to the company, the ongoing investment in training is intended to keep its workmanship aligned with modern safety standards while preserving the service standards that carried the business through its first century.

"The technology we install today looks nothing like it did a hundred years ago, but the standard we hold ourselves to is the same," Neilen said. "We are proud to still be a family business serving Central Florida, and we are planning for the next hundred years."

Founded in 1925, Sanford Electric Company. continues to operate from its longtime base in Sanford and remains a member of the Greater Sanford Chamber of Commerce. More information about the company's century of family ownership is available on its website.

About Sanford Electric Company.

Sanford Electric Company is a family-owned, full-service electrical contractor founded in 1925 and headquartered in Sanford, Florida. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services, including electrical repairs, panel upgrades, lighting, generators, and EV charger installation to customers throughout Central Florida, including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Brevard, and Osceola counties. Sanford Electric is licensed and insured (Florida Electrical Contractor's License #EC13015877), an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, and a member of the Greater Sanford Chamber of Commerce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.