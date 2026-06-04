Ocho Sur and Fulbright Launch Scholarships to Advance Amazon Research

Signing of the academic exchange agreement between Ocho Sur and the Fulbright Commission in Peru, in the presence of representatives of the U.S. Embassy

Peruvian palm oil company Ocho Sur partners with Fulbright to fund academic exchanges focused on scientific research in the Peruvian Amazon.

We are firmly committed to the environmental and social sustainability of the Amazon, and convinced that producing high-quality scientific knowledge is essential to that goal.” — Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocho Sur , a palm oil producer committed to the sustainable development of the Peruvian Amazon, has entered into a formal agreement with the Fulbright Commission in Peru to promote academic exchange between Peru and the United States through scholarships focused on Amazonian research.Under this agreement, university professors from Ucayali and Peruvian researchers specializing in Amazon-related topics will be eligible to travel to the United States for up to four months to strengthen their studies, deliver lectures, and engage with leading academics. Similarly, U.S. researchers specializing in Amazonian topics will be able to visit Peru for the same purposes.The agreement was signed by Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur, and Dr. Laura Balbuena González, Executive Director of the Fulbright Commission — an organization internationally recognized for its educational and cultural exchange programs between Peru and the United States."We are firmly committed to the environmental and social sustainability of the Amazon, and we are convinced that producing high-quality scientific knowledge is essential to that goal," said Spoor. "Sustainability cannot be conditioned by purely ideological perceptions or by claims that lack scientific verification."RECOGNITIONDuring the signing ceremony, Kristin Stewart, President of the Fulbright Commission and Counselor for Press, Culture and Education at the U.S. Embassy in Peru, honored Ocho Sur in the context of the Bicentennial of U.S.-Peru Diplomatic Relations — a recognition that underscores the company's commitment to building meaningful bridges between both countries through education and science.RESEARCH ALREDY UNDERWAYAs part of the agreement already in effect, Dr. Miguel Pinedo-Vásquez — a renowned ecologist of international prestige, native to the Peruvian Amazon and a two-time Fulbright scholar — will continue his field research in Ucayali.Over more than three decades, Dr. Pinedo-Vásquez has carried out interdisciplinary projects combining lived experience and rigorous scientific perspectives to identify and analyze the socio-environmental impacts of land use transitions, urban expansion, and climate change across the Amazon basin.ABOUT THE AGREEMENTThe agreement was signed during the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Fulbright Commission's presence in Peru. The signing ceremony took place at the facilities of the Ocho Sur group, located in the district of Nueva Requena, Pucallpa.ABOUT OCHO SUROcho Sur is a Peruvian palm oil group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm oil products in the Ucayali region of the Amazon. The company operates with a strong commitment to the environmental and social sustainability of the Amazon, supporting scientific research, local community development, and responsible land use practices.ABOUT THE FULBRIGHT COMMISSION IN PERUThe Fulbright Commission in Peru is part of the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program. For 70 years, it has fostered mutual understanding between the people of Peru and the United States through academic and professional exchanges.

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