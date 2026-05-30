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President Cyril Ramaphosa receives second interim report of Madlanga Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa received, on Friday, 29 May 2026, the second interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

President Ramaphosa established the Commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, in July 2025.

President Ramaphosa will study the latest report while the Commission continues its proceedings.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the Commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal acts for prosecution.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya 
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

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President Cyril Ramaphosa receives second interim report of Madlanga Commission

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