tip411 to Showcase Anonymous Tip & Community Engagement Solutions at 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference

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tip411 will showcase its anonymous tip technology for Sheriff’s Offices at the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sheriff’s Offices are increasingly turning to tip411 because it gives their communities a safe, simple way to share information that can help prevent crime, close cases, and strengthen trust.” — Terry Halsch, President of tip411

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- tip411 , the nation’s leading anonymous tip and community engagement platform for law enforcement, will showcase its technology for Sheriff ’s Offices at the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska from June 8-11, where the company will demonstrate how agencies across the country are strengthening investigations and community trust through anonymous tips and two-way communication.Sheriff’s Offices nationwide use tip411 to enable residents to safely submit anonymous tips through text messaging, mobile apps, and web forms. The platform also provides two-way anonymous chat capabilities, allowing investigators to follow up with tipsters while maintaining anonymity — a feature that has proven critical in solving cases and gathering actionable intelligence.tip411 will also highlight its newly expanded Sheriff’s Office solutions and resources, including a dedicated landing page showcasing how Sheriff’s Offices are using the platform to improve community engagement, solve cases, and modernize public safety communication.One example comes from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, which recently launched the “ErieCo Sheriff” mobile app powered by tip411 to make it easier for residents to report concerns in their communities.“Technology has changed the way people communicate, and law enforcement must evolve to meet the public where they are,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Sheriff’s Offices are increasingly turning to tip411 because it gives their communities a safe, simple way to share information that can help prevent crime, close cases, and strengthen trust.”With more than 90% of U.S. adults now owning a smartphone, agencies are using tools like tip411 to provide fast, accessible reporting options that allow residents to submit tips anonymously, attach photos or videos, and receive public safety alerts directly on their phones.Through the tip411 platform, Sheriff’s Offices can:• Receive anonymous tips via text, mobile apps, or web• Engage in secure two-way anonymous chat with tipsters• Send targeted community alerts and safety notifications• Collect photos, videos, and location information related to tipsSheriffs and command staff attending the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Conference are encouraged to stop by the tip411 Booth 529 for a live demonstration of the platform and learn how agencies nationwide are using anonymous tips to generate leads and strengthen community partnerships.Agencies can also schedule a demonstration in advance by visiting https://home.tip411.com/sheriff

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