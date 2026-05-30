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President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit, 4 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 4 June 2026, host His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

President Ruto will undertake the State Visit from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the invitation of President Ramaphosa.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy long standing mutually beneficial and cordial relations that were re-established in 1994. South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and the continent.

The welcome ceremony will be followed by discussions between the Presidents and a Business Forum.

The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnership and exploring statergies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries in mutually beneficial strategic sectors. 

The media programme for the State Visit is as follows: 

Welcome ceremony 
Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 07:00)
Venue: Union Buldings 
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026 

South Africa – Kenya Official talks 
Time: 10h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

Memoranda of agreement signing ceremony and media briefing  
Time: 12h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

South Africa - Kenya Business Forum
Time: 17h00
Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Johannesburg 
Date: Thursday, 4 June 2026

Media interested in covering the State Visit are requested to complete the form found on the media registration link provided: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=Kenya-State-Visit

Closing date for media registration is Monday, 1 June 2026 at 12h00

Media enquiries: State Visit can be directed to Patience Mtshali, 083 376 9468 

Media enquiries: Business Forum can be directed to MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za

 

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President, media@presideny.gov.za

 

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President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit, 4 Jun

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