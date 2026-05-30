President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit, 4 Jun
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 4 June 2026, host His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
President Ruto will undertake the State Visit from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the invitation of President Ramaphosa.
South Africa and Kenya enjoy long standing mutually beneficial and cordial relations that were re-established in 1994. South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and the continent.
The welcome ceremony will be followed by discussions between the Presidents and a Business Forum.
The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnership and exploring statergies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries in mutually beneficial strategic sectors.
The media programme for the State Visit is as follows:
Welcome ceremony
Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 07:00)
Venue: Union Buldings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026
South Africa – Kenya Official talks
Time: 10h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026
Memoranda of agreement signing ceremony and media briefing
Time: 12h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026
South Africa - Kenya Business Forum
Time: 17h00
Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Johannesburg
Date: Thursday, 4 June 2026
Media interested in covering the State Visit are requested to complete the form found on the media registration link provided: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=Kenya-State-Visit
Closing date for media registration is Monday, 1 June 2026 at 12h00
Media enquiries: State Visit can be directed to Patience Mtshali, 083 376 9468
Media enquiries: Business Forum can be directed to MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President, media@presideny.gov.za
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