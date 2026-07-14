Why Mouthguards May Not Fully Resolve TMJ Pain, According to ASTR Institute

ASTR tool for jaw pain relief Pain No More Book by Dr. Jacobs Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN

Root cause TMJ pain treatment for jaw pain, headaches, ear pain, neck tension, facial pain, and mouthguard resistant symptoms.

If a patient wears a mouthguard and still has jaw pain, headaches, ear pressure, facial tightness, or neck tension, we need to look deeper.” — Dr. Jacobs

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTR Institute , founded by Dr. Joseph Jacobs, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, inventor, author, functional medicine practitioner, and cancer survivor, is sharing why mouthguards may not fully resolve chronic jaw pain and temporomandibular joint disorder symptoms, commonly known as TMJ or TMD.Mouthguards, night guards, and oral splints are commonly recommended for patients who clench or grind their teeth. They may help protect the teeth, reduce tooth wear, and decrease mechanical stress during sleep. For some patients, this can be helpful. However, ASTR Institute emphasizes that a mouthguard does not always address the full pattern behind jaw pain, facial pain, headaches, ear pressure, neck tension, jaw clicking, or jaw locking.The goal of this educational release is not to discourage appropriate dental care. Instead, ASTR Institute is helping patients understand why some people continue to say, “I have a mouthguard, but my jaw still hurts.”Temporomandibular disorders are common and can significantly affect quality of life. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research describes TMDs as the second most commonly occurring musculoskeletal condition resulting in pain and disability, after chronic low back pain. The same source estimates that TMD affects about 5 percent of adults in the United States, although prevalence varies depending on how the condition is diagnosed, measured, and studied.“Many patients are told their jaw pain is only from clenching, grinding, or bite pressure,” said Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, founder of ASTR Institute. “Those factors may matter, but they may not be the whole story. If a patient wears a mouthguard and still has jaw pain, headaches, ear pressure, facial tightness, or neck tension, we need to look deeper.”- Why Mouthguards May Help But Still Be IncompleteA mouthguard may protect the teeth from grinding. It may reduce stress on dental surfaces. It may help some patients avoid excessive pressure during sleep. These are important benefits for many people.However, a mouthguard does not automatically release restricted fascia, reduce trigger points, correct forward head posture, improve neck mobility, decrease inflammation, retrain clenching behavior during the day, or calm a sensitized nervous system.This is why some patients improve only partially. Others improve for a short time and then notice symptoms returning. Some patients continue to experience temple headaches, jaw fatigue, facial pain, tooth sensitivity without a clear dental cause, ear fullness, neck stiffness, clicking, popping, or difficulty opening the mouth fully.Research on oral splints also supports a cautious view. A 2020 review of oral splints for temporomandibular disorders reported that the available evidence was very low quality and did not demonstrate that splints reduced pain for temporomandibular disorders as a group of conditions. This does not mean splints never help. It means patients and providers should understand that splints may not be a complete solution for every TMJ pain pattern.ASTR Institute encourages patients to work with qualified dental and medical providers when jaw pain is persistent, severe, worsening, or associated with other concerning symptoms. At the same time, patients who have already tried a mouthguard and still have pain may benefit from evaluating other contributors.- A Root Cause View of TMJ PainASTR Institute uses a root cause framework that looks beyond the teeth and jaw joint alone. Instead of asking only where the pain is located, the ASTR model asks why the pain developed, which tissues may be restricted, which habits may be reinforcing the problem, and which body systems may be involved.Johns Hopkins Medicine describes temporomandibular disorders as conditions involving the jaw muscles, temporomandibular joints, and the nerves associated with chronic facial pain. This broader view matters because TMJ pain may involve muscles, fascia, nerves, posture, breathing, stress, inflammation, and neck mechanics, not only bite pressure.In the ASTR model, chronic jaw pain may involve several overlapping contributors.Soft tissue restrictions may develop in the jaw, face, neck, throat, shoulders, and upper back. These restrictions may limit normal movement and create abnormal tension across the temporomandibular joint.Fascial restrictions may create pulling patterns that affect jaw mechanics. Fascia is connective tissue that surrounds muscles, nerves, blood vessels, and organs. When fascia becomes restricted, it may contribute to stiffness, pain, altered motion, and compensation.Trigger points may refer pain into the jaw, teeth, ear, temple, face, head, or neck. A patient may feel pain in the jaw even when part of the irritation is coming from soft tissue structures around the head and neck.Scar tissue and adhesions may develop after trauma, dental procedures, surgery, prolonged inflammation, poor posture, or repetitive strain. These restrictions may reduce normal tissue mobility and contribute to persistent pain.Inflammation may increase tissue sensitivity. Nutrition, sleep, stress, toxin exposure, and chronic health conditions may all influence inflammatory load.Postural stress may overload the jaw and neck. Forward head posture, prolonged computer use, phone use, poor sleeping positions, mouth breathing, and clenching habits may increase tension across the jaw system.Stress and nervous system dysregulation may increase clenching, grinding, muscle guarding, and pain sensitivity. Many patients notice that TMJ symptoms worsen during periods of emotional stress, poor sleep, anxiety, grief, high mental demand, or prolonged tension.“When the jaw is part of a larger pattern, one device may not be enough,” Dr. Jacobs said. “The patient may need a more complete approach that evaluates the jaw, neck, fascia, posture, inflammation, stress, breathing habits, and daily behavior.”- Why TMJ Pain Often Overlaps With Headaches and Neck TensionOne reason mouthguards may not fully resolve TMJ pain is that many patients have symptoms beyond the jaw. The jaw and neck work together during daily movement. When the head moves forward, the muscles of the neck, jaw, and throat may compensate. When the neck is restricted, the jaw may move with altered mechanics. When jaw muscles tighten, the neck and head may also become affected.This is why patients with TMJ pain often report temple headaches, pressure around the eyes, ear fullness, clicking in the jaw, tightness under the jaw, neck stiffness, pain at the base of the skull, or pain that travels into the shoulder.Research supports a relationship between TMD and headaches. A systematic review and meta analysis published in the Journal of the American Dental Association found an association between primary headaches and temporomandibular disorders. This supports what many patients report clinically. Jaw pain, headaches, facial pain, neck tension, and ear related symptoms often overlap.The neck is also important. A systematic review and meta analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine evaluated craniocervical and cervical spine features in patients with temporomandibular disorders. The study examined relationships between jaw disability, neck disability, craniocervical position, cervical alignment, and sensorimotor impairments.ASTR Institute emphasizes that this does not mean every headache or neck pain case is caused by TMJ. It means persistent jaw pain should be evaluated in context. If a patient has jaw pain plus headaches, ear pressure, facial pain, and neck stiffness, a narrow approach may miss important contributors.- Daytime Clenching and Stress PatternsAnother limitation of mouthguards is that they are often worn at night. Many patients also clench during the day without realizing it. They may clench while driving, working at a computer, focusing, exercising, scrolling on a phone, or managing stress.A night guard may protect the teeth during sleep, but it may not change daytime jaw tension, breathing habits, tongue posture, forward head posture, shoulder tension, or stress related guarding.ASTR Institute teaches that behavior and nervous system patterns are not separate from physical pain. Chronic jaw tension may involve both tissue restriction and learned protective habits. A patient may need soft tissue treatment, posture correction, stress regulation, breathing awareness, ergonomic changes, and self care strategies to reduce repeated irritation.“Pain is real,” Dr. Jacobs said. “When we talk about stress or behavior, we are not saying the pain is imaginary. We are saying the body is connected. The jaw can be influenced by tissue restriction, inflammation, posture, habits, and stress physiology at the same time.”- ASTR Institute’s Four Day Intensive Program for Complex TMJ PainASTR Institute offers a Four Day Intensive Program for complex chronic pain cases, including patients with TMJ related symptoms who have not improved with standard care. The program is designed for patients seeking a concentrated root cause treatment experience.During the intensive, patients receive focused care over four consecutive days. The goal is to identify and address underlying contributors to pain, including soft tissue restrictions, fascial limitations, scar tissue, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, behavior patterns, and other relevant factors.For patients who travel to Florida for care, the intensive format may be helpful because it allows for multiple treatment sessions in a short period rather than spreading visits over several weeks or months. Many patients who seek this type of care have already tried standard treatments, including mouthguards, physical therapy, chiropractic care, massage, injections, medication, dental care, or surgery.ASTR Institute encourages potential patients to request a case review so the team can better understand their symptoms, history, previous treatments, and goals before recommending the next step.- Home Treatment and Provider TrainingIn addition to in clinic treatment, ASTR Institute offers home treatment tools and step by step online programs designed to help patients address pain related soft tissue restrictions at home. These programs may be useful for patients who are not able to travel or who need guided support after in clinic treatment.ASTR Institute’s home treatment model includes patented instruments developed by Dr. Jacobs. These tools are designed to help patients work on soft tissue restrictions, scar tissue, fascial tightness, and myofascial pain patterns using guided protocols. The goal is to provide structured instruction rather than leaving patients to guess which exercises or tools to use.For patients with jaw pain and TMJ symptoms, home treatment may include education related to posture, jaw relaxation, soft tissue care, neck mobility, facial tension, and daily habits that influence jaw stress. Patients should follow professional guidance and avoid aggressive pressure over sensitive areas, nerves, blood vessels, or inflamed tissues.ASTR Institute also offers provider training for healthcare professionals who want to learn the ASTR treatment model. Provider education includes the ASTR model, patented tools, scar tissue and fascial restriction release, myofascial pain, treatment protocols, and root cause thinking. The institute also offers focused education related to neck, TMD, and headache patterns.“The future of chronic pain care needs to be more integrated,” Dr. Jacobs said. “Patients with TMJ pain often need providers who understand soft tissue, fascia, posture, inflammation, stress, and behavior. When care is too narrow, important contributors may be missed.”- Patient Education Through Books, Videos, and Online ResourcesDr. Jacobs has authored multiple health books focused on chronic pain, inflammation, nutrition, migraines, back pain, anxiety, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, and natural healing. His educational work is designed to help patients understand the root causes of chronic symptoms and take a more informed role in their care.ASTR Institute also provides treatment videos, success stories, product education, home treatment options, and provider training resources through its website. These resources are intended to help patients and providers better understand the ASTR model and the importance of addressing pain at its source.For patients with TMJ pain, ASTR Institute recommends learning about the broader connections between jaw symptoms, neck tension, headaches, posture, inflammation, clenching, breathing, sleep, and stress. Patients who understand these connections may be better prepared to choose care that addresses more than temporary symptom relief.- About ASTR InstituteASTR Institute is a chronic pain and natural healing institute founded by Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN. Dr. Jacobs is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, inventor of patented medical devices, author, functional medicine practitioner, educator, and cancer survivor. After experiencing chronic migraines, fatigue, and pain, Dr. Jacobs developed the ASTR treatment model to address pain at its source using a biopsychosocial approach.ASTR stands for Advanced Soft Tissue Release. The ASTR model focuses on identifying and treating root contributors to pain, including scar tissue, fascial restrictions, trigger points, inflammation, posture, ergonomics, nutrition, stress, behavior patterns, and movement dysfunction. ASTR Institute offers the Four Day Intensive Program, home treatment programs, patented treatment tools, provider training, books, supplements, lab panels, and educational resources for patients and healthcare providers.For more information about TMJ pain, jaw pain, mouthguard resistant symptoms, the Four Day Intensive Program, home treatment options, provider training, or Dr. Jacobs’ books, visit:References- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Temporomandibular Disorders and Jaw Pain.- Johns Hopkins Medicine. Temporomandibular Disorder.- Riley P, Glenny AM, Worthington HV, et al. Oral splints for patients with temporomandibular disorders or bruxism. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2020.- Réus JC, Poluha RL, Canales GT, et al. Association between primary headaches and temporomandibular disorders: A systematic review and meta analysis. Journal of the American Dental Association. 2022;153(2):120 to 131.e6.- Cuenca Martínez F, Herranz Gómez A, Madroñero Miguel B, et al. Craniocervical and cervical spine features of patients with temporomandibular disorders: A systematic review and meta analysis of observational studies. Journal of Clinical Medicine. 2020;9(9):2806.

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