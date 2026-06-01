Vegas Stronger Hosts Summer Graduation Ceremony to Celebrate Client Success

Vegas Stronger

The Las Vegas nonprofit works with individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction, and mental health challenges to help them recover and rebuild their lives.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness by addressing its root causes, substance use disorders and untreated mental health conditions, is celebrating its Summer Graduates with a ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 12 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church.

Event speakers will include a successful Vegas Stronger graduate who has completed her certificate, is walking at the College of Southern Nevada graduation, and has accomplished significant personal and professional milestones since entering recovery; David Marlon, PsyD, cofounder of Vegas Stronger; Jon Ponder, founder of Hope for Prisoners; and Nicholas Neubauer, LCSW of Neubauer Mental Health Services.

The ceremony will honor the hard work, commitment, and resilience of graduates who have engaged in the treatment process, accessed supportive resources, and taken meaningful steps toward long-term recovery, stability, housing, employment, education, and renewed independence.

“Seeing what our graduates have overcome on their journey from experiencing homelessness and addiction to being self-supporting continues to inspire me daily,” said David Marlon, Vegas Stronger. “Every single story of recovery and hard work brings me great joy and reminds me of the reality that you can change your life and second chances are available.”

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 12 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 4201 W Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89107. Community members, partners, families, and supporters are welcome to attend and celebrate the graduates.

Vegas Stronger’s 2025 Outcomes Report shows measurable progress across key recovery indicators. Since opening in 2020, Vegas Stronger has served more than 4,500 individuals, including more than 2,000 people in 2025 alone. Among 2025 clients who completed six-month follow-up assessments, 75.9% reported complete abstinence from all substances, while housing stability improved significantly: homelessness declined from 51.8% at baseline to 32.5% at follow-up, and 65% of participants were housed after six months. Employment also nearly doubled, rising from 21.6% at baseline to 41.5% at follow-up. Participants also showed statistically significant improvements in mental and emotional well-being across all three Rating of Outcome Scale subscales, underscoring the impact of Vegas Stronger’s comprehensive treatment model on sobriety, housing, employment, and overall quality of life.

Vegas Stronger provides compassionate, trauma-informed, evidence-based behavioral healthcare to underserved populations in the Las Vegas Valley. The organization works to break the cycle of addiction, mental illness, and homelessness by offering immediate access to treatment and integrated support services.

For more information about the graduation ceremony, or for members of the media interested in interviewing a graduate, alumni, or Vegas Stronger representative, email contact@vegasstronger.org.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on reversing the devastation caused by addiction, mental illness, and homelessness in the Las Vegas community. Through compassionate, evidence-based behavioral healthcare, Vegas Stronger serves individuals regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or housing situation. Vegas Stronger offers more than traditional treatment, providing integrated services and community-based support designed to restore dignity, independence, and stability. Its approach includes behavioral healthcare, case management, recovery support, and its customized 13 Core Elements Method. Learn more at vegasstronger.org.



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