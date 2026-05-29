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Calipatria State Prison mourns loss of Carlton Hargrave

Calipatria State Prison announced the May 27, 2026, passing of staff member Carlton Hargrave, a materials and stores supervisor II.

He began his career with the department in April 2013 at Calipatria as a correctional supervising cook.

In December 2014, he promoted to materials and stores supervisor in the canteen.

Then, in June 2016, he promoted to materials and stores supervisor II, still working in the canteen until his passing.

“Calipatria State Prison has lost an outstanding member of its family. We extend our most sincere condolences to the Hargrave family. Please continue to keep the Hargrave family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” according to the prison.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.

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Calipatria State Prison mourns loss of Carlton Hargrave

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