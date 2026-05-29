Mule Creek staff role up sleeves to donate blood

Mule Creek State Prison recently partnered with Vitalant to host a successful blood drive with staff.

This gave employees the opportunity to donate blood and support a meaningful cause that helps save lives throughout the community.

Staff from various areas of the prison came together to participate in the event, demonstrating their commitment to helping others both inside and outside the institution.

Vitalant brought its fully equipped donation bus directly onto institution grounds, making it convenient and accessible for employees to participate. The Vitalant team created an upbeat atmosphere, with energetic and helpful staff members guiding donors through the process. They ensured everyone felt comfortable from start to finish. Their positive attitudes and professionalism helped make the donation experience enjoyable and rewarding for all participants, organizers said.

Throughout the day, employees stepped forward to contribute to an important cause. Every donation has the potential to help patients in need during medical emergencies, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. The blood drive highlights the generosity of Mule Creek staff while reinforcing the institution’s dedication to supporting community-focused initiatives.

The event was a tremendous success thanks to the participation of employees and the outstanding support provided by Vitalant.

“Mule Creek State Prison appreciates everyone who took the time to donate and help make a positive impact through this worthwhile event,” said prison organizers.

Submitted by Lt. J. Vina

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