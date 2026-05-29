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Kern Valley State Prison celebrates Skilled Trades Day

Kern Valley State Prison staff celebrated National Skilled Trades Day, recognizing all staff who keep Plant Operations going.

The correctional plant manager, plant supervisor, chief engineers, supervisors of building trades, the analyst II and office technician gathered to celebrate.

National Skilled Trades Day is the first Wednesday in May every year. The event aims to highlight the value of skilled trades and the critical role they play in society. These annual events encourage people to consider careers in the trades, while addressing the growing shortage of skilled workers. 

The event included food and camaraderie. Each person who attended received a gift and praise was given to the Plant Operations staff for their hard work. The celebration was a great way to show the Plant Operations team how much they mean to Kern Valley State Prison.   

Submitted by Lt. J. Hernandez

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Kern Valley State Prison celebrates Skilled Trades Day

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