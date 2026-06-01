Pellucid Network Designated "Awardable" Vendor for the Department of War's CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Pellucid Network is now readily awardable by DoW customers — accelerating DoW's adoption of commercial cloud marketplaces to deliver innovation to warfighters.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pellucid Network , Inc., the marketplace orchestration platform purpose-built for cloud marketplaces, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. This designation allows U.S. Department of War (DoW) customers to rapidly procure and deploy Pellucid’s Marketplace Orchestration Platform — an AI-native governance and acquisition layer that automates procurement workflows across major cloud marketplace environments like AWS Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War’s (DoW’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.“Achieving 'Awardable' status on Tradewinds validates what we've built — but more importantly, it signals that the DoW acquisition community is ready to incorporate cloud marketplaces into its acquisition architecture,” said Nick Miller , Founder and CEO of Pellucid Network. “Hyperscalers have invested billions to build the transaction infrastructure, compliance tooling, and partner ecosystems to move at commercial speed. Pellucid delivers the marketplace governance layer the DoW needs to harness that investment — putting the best commercial innovation in the hands of the warfighter at scale."Pellucid's platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges in DoW technology acquisition: traditional procurement cannot match the speed commercial cloud marketplaces afford, leaving significant acquisition value on the table. Commercial cloud marketplaces have dramatically shortened industry procurement cycles for venture-backed software companies — a proven model the DoW has yet to fully incorporate into its acquisition architecture. Today, DoW program offices have no unified layer to govern software procurement across cloud marketplace environments — creating compliance gaps, slowing the path from contract to capability, and leaving significant cloud incentives and discounts unrealized. Pellucid gives DoW the playbook to operationalize cloud marketplaces through a single, auditable interface.“The Tradewinds model shows how government acquisition can identify and source emerging commercial technologies with speed, transparency, and real competition. Our agentic architecture was designed to balance the speed of commercial innovation with the fair competition government requires — letting the national security community innovate faster. Being assessed as Awardable by CDAO confirms we're ready to deliver today,” said Dr. Hakjae Kim, Co-Founder and CTO of Pellucid Network.Pellucid was selected among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Pellucid's pitch video, accessible only by government customers, demonstrates how the platform enables DoW acquisition teams to operationalize cloud marketplace procurement — reducing cycle time, enforcing compliance programmatically, and capturing the full value of commercial cloud investments.Pellucid is actively engaged with customers and partners across energy, defense primes, DoW program offices, and cloud marketplace ecosystems. Government customers interested in viewing Pellucid’s solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindai.com.About the Tradewinds Solutions MarketplaceThe Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War’s (DoW) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoW’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.About Pellucid Network, Inc.Pellucid Network is an agentic marketplace orchestration company purpose-built for the intersection of cloud marketplaces and regulated enterprise environments. Founded by federal technology and marketplace veterans — including a former AWS Healthcare & Federal Marketplace leader and a former IARPA Senior Program Manager — Pellucid’s platform automates and governs the full procurement and software lifecycle across cloud marketplaces. Pellucid is a Delaware C-corporation, a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. For more information, visit https://pellucidnetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.