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WCTractor, 14 store ag and construction dealer in Texas, has sold its New Holland business. Effective May 21, 2026, it will focus on its 11 store Kubota network

BRENHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCTractor Announces Sale of New Holland Dealership Locations to Splintered Oak EquipmentWCTractor today announced the divestiture of its New Holland dealership operations in Brenham, Dayton, and Sealy (Texas). The transaction officially closed on May 21, 2026.The sale represents a strategic move by WCTractor to sharpen its focus on its growing network of Kubota dealership locations across Texas and continue investing in the company’s long-term growth initiatives.“We are excited about the future and the opportunity to further focus on our eleven Kubota locations,” said Chris Wackman, President of WCTractor. “Our strategy is centered around representing premium products and brands that align with the level of quality, innovation, and customer experience we want associated with WCTractor. This transition allows us to concentrate our resources on the brands and partnerships we believe best support our long-term vision and our customers’ success.”WCTractor expressed appreciation for the employees, customers, and partners who supported the New Holland locations over the years and stated that the transition process has been coordinated to provide continuity for customers and staff.Under the ownership of Splintered Oak Equipment, the Brenham, Dayton, and Sealy locations will continue serving agricultural customers throughout their respective markets.Founded in Texas, WCTractor has grown into one of the nations’s leading Kubota dealership groups, serving customers across agriculture, construction, turf, and rural lifestyle markets. It has received annual awards such as the Kubota Circle of Excellence and Kubota Elite Dealer designations as well as receiving the National Dealer of the Year Award by Rural Lifestyle Magazine.Media ContactWCTractorChris WackmanPresidentBrenham, Texas

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