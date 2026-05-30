Dr. Jean Cirillo to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jean Cirillo, attorney and psychologist specializing in relationship dynamics, divorce, custody resolution, and behavioral insight, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on the intersection of legal strategy and psychological behavior in family and relationship disputes.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. This unique TV show features legal professionals from across the country who have built their reputation through results, leadership, and commitment to justice. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Dr. Cirillo will explore how legal reasoning and behavioral psychology work together in resolving emotionally complex family matters. She breaks down how understanding behavioral patterns and communication dynamics can improve outcomes in divorce and custody-related decisions.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how emotional behavior influences legal outcomes in family disputes.Dr. Jean’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/dr-jean-cirillo

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