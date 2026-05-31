Mohamed Rabie Moawad Leads Letsia Holding’s Expansion Across Technology, Investment, and Digital Infrastructure

Mohamed Rabie Moawad

Mohamed Rabie Moawad leads Letsia Holding’s growth across technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and digital infrastructure.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the region is experiencing rapid digital transformation and growing demand for technology-driven solutions, Letsia Holding continues to expand its footprint through a diverse portfolio of initiatives and projects focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and digital infrastructure.

Leading this vision is Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, who has been driving the development of an integrated business ecosystem that combines technology, investment, education, and digital services through a growing network of companies and strategic initiatives operating under the Letsia umbrella.

In recent years, the group has achieved several important milestones, including the expansion of its fintech activities through Letsia Pay, the launch of entrepreneurship-focused programs through Letsia Youth, and the development of OD Fund, a platform designed to connect entrepreneurs with investors through a modern digital ecosystem.

The group has also recently announced Letsia HyperDC, a major digital infrastructure project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at establishing a green data center and enterprise cloud platform to support the growing demand for cloud computing and next-generation digital services across the region. The project is expected to enter its pilot operational phase in 2027.

On the international stage, Letsia has participated in several major global events, including the Billion Followers Summit and INSEC, while also preparing for participation in We Make Future (WMF) 2026 in Italy through its various initiatives and ventures. These engagements reflect the group’s commitment to building international partnerships and strengthening its presence within global innovation and investment ecosystems.

Commenting on the group’s vision, Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated:

“At Letsia, we believe the future belongs to organizations that successfully combine technology, innovation, and investment in people. Our goal is not simply to build companies, but to create an integrated ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, advances digital infrastructure, and unlocks new opportunities for growth.”

He added that the next phase of the group’s strategy will focus on continued investment in technology, cloud infrastructure, and innovation-driven initiatives, while expanding programs that support startups and help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Today, Letsia continues to grow across multiple sectors and markets, guided by a vision that brings together innovation, investment, and digital transformation while creating sustainable value and long-term partnerships for the future.

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