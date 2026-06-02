Herb Haus Welcomes the World: Closest Dispensary to MetLife (New York / New Jersey) Stadium Prepares for 2026 World Cup

Herb Haus is a welcoming dispensary ready to share with the world's residents that are coming for the World Cup. Herb Haus is excited to be part of the celebration for the World Cup. Herb Haus is ready to welcome visitors coming to the area for the World Cup.

As the global spotlight turns to the World Cup, Herb Haus is one of the closest cannabis dispensaries, welcoming visitors to experience regulated cannabis.

Being right here in the Meadowlands puts us at the center of everything. Fans don’t have to go out of their way; we’re already where the world is gathering.” — Joey Kannegiesser, Founder

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global spotlight turns to the World Cup, Herb Haus is stepping forward as one of the closest legal cannabis dispensaries to the action, welcoming international visitors to experience regulated cannabis for the first time.Located at 300 Washington Avenue in Carlstadt, New Jersey, Herb Haus sits just steps from MetLife Stadium, one of the official host venues for the tournament, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament. Located directly across from the stadium and the Meadowlands Entertainment Complex, the dispensary is uniquely situated to serve those attending matches, fan events, and surrounding attractions.A Front-Row Position to the World’s Biggest Sporting EventThe World Cup is expected to draw millions of visitors from around the globe, many of whom may be encountering legal cannabis for the first time in their lives.Herb Haus offers something few dispensaries can: immediate proximity to one of the tournament’s central venues. Just minutes from stadium gates, hotels, The Meadowlands Racetrack, and the American Dream entertainment complex, the location makes it a natural stop for traveling fans navigating packed match-day schedules.“Being right here in the Meadowlands puts us at the center of everything,” said Herb Haus Founder Joey Kannegiesser. “Fans don’t have to go out of their way; we’re already where the world is gathering.”Built for First-Time International VisitorsRecognizing that many World Cup guests will come from countries where cannabis remains illegal, Herb Haus is introducing a tailored, first-time-friendly retail experience The initiative includes:Clear, easy-to-understand guidance on U.S. cannabis lawsPassport-based ID support for international customersLow-dose and beginner-friendly product recommendationsStaff trained to answer questions from first-time consumersThe goal is simple: remove uncertainty and replace it with confidence.A Safe, Regulated Introduction to Legal CannabisHerb Haus emphasizes education and responsible use at the core of its customer experience. As a fully licensed New Jersey dispensary, the store provides lab-tested, regulated products in a controlled retail environment, offering a stark contrast to unregulated markets many visitors may be familiar with.The Herb Haus team is trained to guide customers through key considerations, including:Legal purchasing requirements (21+)Where consumption is permittedTravel and transportation restrictionsDesigned for Event Traffic and ConvenienceDeveloped for community traffic or large-scale events, Herb Haus features an efficient retail layout and a drive-thru pickup option to accommodate high visitor volume.Whether fans are heading to a match, leaving the stadium, or exploring nearby attractions, the dispensary is built to offer a fast, seamless experience without sacrificing personalized service.Cannabis Meets Culture on a Global StageThe World Cup has always been about more than sport; it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and shared experiences across borders.With its unmatched location and visitor-focused approach, Herb Haus is extending that spirit into the cannabis space by offering international guests a thoughtful, accessible introduction to legal cannabis in the United States.“People are coming here for a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Kannegiesser added. “We want to be part of that, in a way that’s welcoming, safe, legal, and memorable.”

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