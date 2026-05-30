<p>On <b><u>Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:15am ET</u></b>, the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Architect of the Capitol: Addressing Past Lessons, Present Projects, and Future Challenges.” The hearing will…

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:15am ET , the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Architect of the Capitol: Addressing Past Lessons, Present Projects, and Future Challenges.” The hearing will be held in room 1310 of the Longworth House Office Building.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the Committee, Kristen Monterroso, at Kristen.Monterroso@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281. For media inquiries, please contact the Communications Director, Walter Smoloski, at Walter.Smoloski@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281.

Watch live here