Named a top SEO company by Clutch seven years running, JSG is helping businesses get found in AI search.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Shaffer Group (JSG), a data-driven SEO and paid search firm, has again been recognized as a top SEO company by Clutch, the business services ratings and reviews platform, marking the seventh year in a row it has earned the recognition. JSG is putting that same proven approach to work in one of the fastest-changing areas of search: AI SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the work of helping businesses get found, cited, and recommended inside AI-generated answers.

Search is changing, and JSG has been ahead of it. Tools like ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude now answer millions of questions every day. They tend to pull from a small set of sources they trust, name those sources, and send little traffic to everyone else. For a business, that raises a simple, high-stakes question: when someone asks an AI about what you do, are you in the answer, or is a competitor?

JSG saw the shift early. The firm has helped businesses turn search into leads, sales, and revenue since 2012, and its founder has worked in SEO since 2004. As an early adopter of AI search, JSG built its AI SEO and GEO services the same way it builds everything else: test internally, measure against real results, and roll out only what actually drives leads. The firm's strategy is straightforward. A reputable SEO company has a responsibility to keep its clients visible now and as search keeps evolving.

"AI hasn't changed what our clients care about. They still want leads, sales, and revenue, not another vanity metric," said Jason Shaffer, owner and SEO strategist at Jason Shaffer Group. "What's changed is where those customers start looking. A lot of them now ask an AI before they ever touch a results page. Our job is to make sure our clients show up in that answer, and that the visibility turns into real business. Recognition like this Clutch honor belongs to my team. They've put in the work, and they deserve the credit for it."

What JSG offers in AI search is the same thing that earned its reputation in the first place: senior people, honest pricing, and no contracts. Clients work directly with the experienced team from day one, with no junior handoffs and no support tickets. Pricing is a flat monthly fee with no hidden costs, and there's no long-term commitment. Many JSG clients came to the firm after being let down by larger agencies, and its AI SEO work is built on that same promise of being a real partner rather than a vendor.

The recognition reflects a consistent track record. Beyond seven straight years as a Clutch-recognized top SEO company, JSG has earned the trust of 250+ businesses, holds a 90%+ client retention rate, and carries a roughly 4.9 to 5 star rating on Google. On average, clients see a 3.4x increase in leads after switching to JSG. Individual results vary by industry and starting point, so JSG presents client outcomes as examples, not promises.

"We're not here to chase every shiny new thing," Shaffer added. "We tested AI search the same way we test everything, and we lean into it because it works and our clients are asking for it. The businesses that build authority in AI search now will have a real edge, and we'd rather help our clients get there early than play catch-up later."

About Jason Shaffer Group

Jason Shaffer Group (JSG) is a data-driven SEO and paid search firm that helps businesses turn searches into leads, sales, and revenue. Recognized as a top SEO company by Clutch for seven consecutive years, and founded in 2012 by a founder who has worked in SEO since 2004, JSG offers local, national, and e-commerce SEO, AI SEO and GEO, Google Ads and Meta Ads management, and link building. The firm works with medium to large businesses across the United States, including Tampa, and is built to be the opposite of a big, impersonal agency: no contracts, flat monthly fees, no sales team, and senior talent on every account.

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