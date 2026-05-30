James Benson to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Benson, General Contractor and founder of Independence Builders LLC, is set to appear on America’s Best Builders TV, where he will share insights on construction leadership, business growth, and scaling a contracting company.America's Best Builders is a cinematic business docuseries that shines a spotlight on the blue-collar founders and operators powering the real economy. These are the contractors, tradespeople, manufacturers, and business owners who built their companies through hard work, leadership, and relentless execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful operator, revealing how they turned skills, grit, and determination into thriving businesses that employ teams, serve communities, and stand the test of time.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Benson will explore his journey from starting in the trades at an early age to building and leading a contracting business, including challenges around pricing, crew management, and stepping into full-time ownership and leadership responsibilities.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Best Builders TV continues to spotlight professionals shaping essential industries and evolving modern building practices.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/james-benson

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