On Global Day of Parents, Make-A-Wish International highlights the impact of wishes on families

Keoni and his family at the beach in Scotland Wish child Keoni from Switzerland with his family in Scotland

These moments of joy, connection and togetherness can have a lasting impact, which is why every eligible child should have the chance to experience a wish.” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Global Day of Parents, Make-A-Wish International is shining a light on the impact of wishes not only on children with critical illnesses, but on their parents and families.

Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. From that moment, daily life is reshaped by treatment, uncertainty, and disruption – for the child and for those caring for them. Insights from Make-A-Wish International’s Global Theory of Change, supported by peer-reviewed research, show that a wish creates lasting, measurable benefits that extend beyond the child. Parents report that a wish brings joy and happiness to the whole family, helps restore a sense of normalcy, and strengthens family bonds.

These findings are reflected in what wish parents report:

97% say a wish brings joy and happiness

96% say it creates a happy, lasting family memory

93% say it strengthens family bonding

98% believe every child with a critical illness should have a wish

With more than 10,000 children worldwide currently waiting for their wish, these insights reinforce the importance of reaching more families, in more places, at a time when they need it most.

"Parents of children with critical illnesses carry an enormous emotional burden, often while trying to maintain a sense of normality for their families,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “What we hear time and again is that a wish can provide a rare opportunity to step away from hospital visits and uncertainty, and simply be a family again. These moments of joy, connection and togetherness can have a lasting impact, which is why every eligible child should have the chance to experience a wish."

A family who knows the impact of a wish first-hand is that of Keoni, 8, from Switzerland, who lives with pulmonary hypertension – a condition that makes heat difficult for him to tolerate. His wish was to go on a road trip to Scotland, where a cooler climate and time together offered something both he and his family needed.

Travelling by van along Scotland’s coastline and through its cities, the family spent time away from treatment routines, reconnecting and creating memories together. For Keoni, moments as simple as reaching the shore and listening to the waves – his favorite sound – became highlights of the journey.

“We are deeply grateful that we could create such wonderful memories with all our children,” shared Keoni’s parents

On Global Day of Parents, Make-A-Wish International reaffirms its commitment to helping more children with critical illnesses experience the life-changing impact of a wish – and to supporting the families who stand beside them at every step.

Find out more about Make-A-Wish and the impact of their work for children with critical illnesses and their families at worldwish.org.

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