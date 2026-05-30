Elias Chousleb MD and Soni Chousleb MD to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elias and Soni Chousleb MDs, board-certified surgical specialists, are set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where they will share insights on robotic surgery, bariatric surgery, surgical endoscopy, and advances in minimally invasive surgical care.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In their episode, the Chouslebs will explore the evolution of modern surgical techniques and decision-making in complex procedures. They break down how combining robotic and minimally invasive approaches with evidence-based care pathways can improve surgical precision and recovery outcomes. Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how innovation is reshaping patient care in surgery.Elias and Soni’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/elias-chousleb-md-soni-chousleb-md

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