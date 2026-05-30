Dusty Birge to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty Birge, CEO of Fast Forward and a leader in electric utility reliability methods, is set to appear on America's Best Builders, where he will share insights on improving reliability in critical infrastructure and advancing technology in the electric utility sector.America's Best Builders is a cinematic business docuseries that shines a spotlight on the blue-collar founders and operators powering the real economy. These are the contractors, tradespeople, manufacturers, and business owners who built their companies through hard work, leadership, and relentless execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful operator, revealing how they turned skills, grit, and determination into thriving businesses that employ teams, serve communities, and stand the test of time.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Birge will explore his work modernizing inspection and reliability methods within electric utilities, as well as the broader challenges of maintaining resilient and affordable power systems.With a growing demand for reliable energy infrastructure and innovation in utility systems, America's Best Builders continues to spotlight professionals shaping essential industries.Dusty’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/dusty-birge

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