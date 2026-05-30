Brandi Roxanne Davis Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandi Roxanne Davis, founder of Backpocket Counseling Services, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how honest conversations, emotional insight, and self-trust can support healthier relationships and personal growth.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Davis explores the importance of clear communication, emotional healing, and refusing to diminish oneself to maintain peace. She discusses how clinically informed conversations, mentorship, and accessible guidance can help people build confidence and stronger connections.Brandi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/brandi-roxanne-davis63972525

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