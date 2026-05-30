For Immediate Release:

May 29, 2026

(Atlanta, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated seven fatal traffic crashes resulting in 12 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period, which began Friday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 25, include the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated 355 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in 222 injuries. GSP Troopers and CVE Officers made 18,662 traffic stops, arrested 336 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued 14,182 warnings and 9,782 citations. There were also 746 distracted driving, 936 seatbelt, and 207 child restraint citations issued.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change at any time after the holiday travel period.

2026 Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)

Friday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m. - Monday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m.

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 5 (9 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 7 (7 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 12 (16 crashes investigated)