Redondo Beach to Welcome Summer 2026 Waterfront Public Viewing Experience

Ride the Tide will be a waterfront gathering place where residents, visitors, families, and football fans can come together for live match viewing, community celebration, and immersive activations throughout the tournament period.

Waterfront Summer Experience Will Welcome Residents and Visitors from June 11th Through July 19th

The City of Redondo Beach's approval reflects a shared vision for creating a destination experience that celebrates community, drives local engagement, and showcases the energy of the South Bay.” — Danielle Lewis-McLaurin, CEO, Harlem Is Poppin

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 29, 2026 – Following approval by the City of Redondo Beach, Ride the Tide: Redondo Beach Waterfront Summer Experience will bring an independent 38-day public viewing experience to Seaside Lagoon from June 11 through July 19, 2026, during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament period.Ride the Tide will be a waterfront gathering place where residents, visitors, families, and football fans can come together for live match viewing, community celebration, and immersive activations throughout the tournament period.The approval positions Redondo Beach as a welcoming South Bay destination during one of the world's most anticipated sporting events, creating an opportunity to showcase the city's waterfront, support local businesses, and celebrate community through a uniquely Southern California experience.Ride the Tide will feature live match broadcasts, family-friendly activities, and signature waterfront programming designed to encourage visitation throughout the summer.A key component of the experience will be its connection to the local community. Visitors will be encouraged to explore Redondo Beach's restaurants, retailers, hotels, attractions, and waterfront businesses, creating opportunities for local businesses to benefit from increased visibility and seasonal tourism activity. Ride the Tide is designed to create a destination where sport, culture, tourism, and community converge."The City of Redondo Beach's approval reflects a shared vision for creating a destination experience that celebrates community, drives local engagement, and showcases the energy of the South Bay during the 2026 global football tournament period," said Danielle Lewis-McLaurin, CEO, Harlem Is Poppin "Ride the Tide is about creating a waterfront experience where residents, visitors, and football fans can gather, celebrate, connect, and experience an unforgettable summer."Additional event programming will be released ahead of opening.About Ride the Tide: Redondo Beach Waterfront Summer ExperienceRide the Tide is a waterfront destination experience taking place at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California, from June 11 through July 19, 2026. The experience combines live match viewing, community celebration, cultural programming, and immersive brand activations in a uniquely Southern California setting.About Harlem Is PoppinHarlem Is Poppin is a culture-driven experiential platform that creates destination-scale experiences connecting communities through sports, entertainment, tourism, and cultural engagement. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, Harlem Is Poppin develops experiences that create economic opportunity, celebrate local culture, and bring people together through unforgettable shared moments.Editorial Note: Ride the Tide: Redondo Beach Waterfront Summer Experience is independently produced by Harlem Is Poppin and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or operated by FIFA. The reference to FIFA World Cup 2026™ is used solely for informational and editorial purposes to identify the tournament period during which the event will take place.

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