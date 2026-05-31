Massive Bio Announces Next-Generation Reticulum Nexus™ Product Suite at ASCO 2026

Massive Bio announces the next-generation Reticulum Nexus™ product suite at ASCO 2026. The future of oncology access starts here.

Reticulum Nexus™ brings together six specialized AI agents in a real-time orchestration layer built for precision oncology access.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio today announced the next-generation product suite within Reticulum Nexus™, introducing a coordinated set of AI agents, intelligent calculators, signal engines, patient navigation tools, and physician referral workflows designed to move oncology access from fragmented trial matching to closed-loop orchestration.The new suite brings together Patient Connect™, TrialRelay™, NexusPulse™, Sentinel Agents™, DrArturo AI™, and Phoebe AI™ into a real-time multi-agent ecosystem for patients, physicians, sites, sponsors, advocacy organizations, and health systems.“Most oncology AI tells you what might be possible,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “Reticulum Nexus is designed to help make the next action happen. It detects the signal, explains the context, routes the referral, supports the patient, and keeps the journey moving.”The Reticulum Nexus Product Suite1. Patient Connect™: The Patient Digital Front DoorPatient Connect is the patient-facing entry point into the Massive Bio ecosystem. It enables patients to upload and share medical records, schedule appointments, receive clinical trial options selected based on their medical history and current condition, download personalized trial matching reports, and share those reports with physicians and loved ones.Within Reticulum Nexus, Patient Connect becomes the patient journey layer where consent, records, education, engagement, AI-enabled matching, and human navigation begin.2. TrialRelay™: The Physician Referral Orchestration LayerTrialRelay is the physician-facing enrollment orchestration platform designed to replace passive referral networks with active, accountable handoffs. Powered by TrialRouter™ AI, TrialRelay supports physician-to-physician referral workflows and helps prevent patients from disappearing between identification and enrollment.TrialRelay also integrates DrArturo AI capabilities, allowing physicians to summarize a patient’s disease by speech or text, identify matching trials, and refer patients for pre-screening.3. NexusPulse™ Intelligent Calculators: Real-Time Oncology Decision IntelligenceMassive Bio is introducing a new generation of NexusPulse Intelligent Calculators, designed to convert real-world clinical, biomarker, referral, access, and operational signals into prioritized next actions.Trial Opportunity Index™: A real-time score estimating whether a patient should be prioritized for trial education, biomarker testing, pre-screening, physician referral, or site activation based on diagnosis, line of therapy, biomarker profile, geography, available trials, and clinical trajectory.Biomarker Reassessment Index™: A calculator designed to identify when repeat testing or molecular reassessment may be appropriate based on treatment history, disease progression, resistance patterns, prior biomarker status, evolving standards of care, and trial availability.Enrollment Friction Score™: A predictive score identifying patients at risk of failing to reach enrollment despite potential eligibility, evaluating barriers including geography, transportation, insurance complexity, site responsiveness, referral delays, document gaps, language needs, and social determinants of health.Referral Velocity Index™: A network intelligence metric measuring how quickly and reliably patient referrals move through physicians, sites, coordinators, and sponsor workflows.Precision Access Equity Score™: A population-level metric designed to identify disparities in trial awareness, biomarker testing, referral completion, geographic access, site activation, and enrollment across underserved communities.Progression Urgency Engine™: A clinical prioritization model designed to identify when a patient’s window for trial referral, biomarker reassessment, treatment transition, or patient outreach may be narrowing.“Oncology teams do not need more dashboards,” said Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, Co-Founder, CTO & COO of Massive Bio. “They need intelligence that tells them what changed, why it matters, who needs action, and what should happen next. NexusPulse Intelligent Calculators are designed to turn signal into motion.”4. Sentinel Agents™: Always-On Monitoring Across the Oncology JourneyThe Sentinel Agent family is designed to monitor critical failure points across oncology access and activate workflows when a signal requires attention.Sentinel Clinical™: Detects progression signals, treatment transition points, care gaps, missing documentation, biomarker retesting opportunities, and eligibility-relevant changes.Sentinel Trial™: Monitors trial availability, inclusion and exclusion criteria changes, referral decay, site responsiveness, competing studies, and enrollment bottlenecks.Sentinel Safety™: Supports adverse event signal extraction, toxicity pattern monitoring, CTCAE-informed workflows, and safety escalation pathways.Sentinel Equity™: Identifies access disparities, social-needs barriers, underrepresented population gaps, rural access challenges, language barriers, and support-resource needs.Sentinel Operations™: Tracks workflow delays, missing records, consent gaps, coordinator escalation needs, site communication delays, and unresolved patient journey steps.The goal is not simply to observe the patient journey. The goal is to detect failure early enough to intervene.5. DrArturo AI™: The Clinician Intelligence AgentDrArturo AI is the clinician-facing intelligence layer within Reticulum Nexus, designed to give oncologists a faster, clearer, more connected path from clinical context to action. DrArturo AI does not replace the oncologist. It supports longitudinal patient summary generation, trial eligibility and exclusion logic review, biomarker and line-of-therapy interpretation, guideline-grounded clinical context retrieval, speech- or text-based patient disease summarization, physician referral support through TrialRelay, pre-screening workflow activation, and human-in-the-loop escalation when uncertainty is high.6. Phoebe AI™: The Patient Navigation Intelligence AgentPhoebe AI is the patient-facing counterpart to DrArturo AI: the digital oncology navigator that helps patients understand where they are, what is needed, and what happens next. Phoebe AI supports patient education and trial awareness, consent pathway guidance and record collection reminders, multilingual engagement, appointment and referral coordination, social-needs triage and ACS ACTS resource activation, and longitudinal follow-up with patient-friendly explanations of next steps.For the full Reticulum Nexus™ product suite announcement, visit: https://massivebio.com/massive-bio-reticulum-nexus-ai-suite-asco-2026/ About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

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