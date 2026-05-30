UNESCO Director-General condemns the killing of journalist RJ Nichole Ledesma in the Philippines

About UNESCO

With 194 Member States, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization contributes to peace and security by leading multilateral cooperation on education, science, culture, communication and information. Headquartered in Paris, UNESCO has offices in 54 countries and employs over 2300 people. UNESCO oversees more than 2000 World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and Global Geoparks; networks of Creative, Learning, Inclusive and Sustainable Cities; and over 13 000 associated schools, university chairs, training and research institutions, with a global network of 200 National Commissions. Its Director-General is Audrey Azoulay.

“Since wars begin in the minds of women and men, it is in the minds of women and men that the defences of peace must be constructed” – UNESCO Constitution, 1945.

More information: www.unesco.org