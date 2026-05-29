Councilmember Juarez and Mayor Wilson announce plans combating violence along Aurora Avenue

Today Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5) and Mayor Katie B. Wilson announced City actions being taken to address ongoing violence along Aurora Ave N. The ongoing work includes close partnerships with City Attorney Erika Evan’s office, Seattle Police Department leadership, the Community Assisted Response & Engagement (CARE) Department, and community organizations.

“Our neighbors should be safe in their homes and on the streets of their communities. It is imperative that we do our job as elected officials to make that happen,” said Councilmember Juarez.

Councilmember Juarez is currently working closely with Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7), Chair of Public Safety, on emergency legislation that will allow the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) the ability to close public streets for public safety reasons. The draft legislation would allow the closures “in order to prevent criminal activity occurring in or emanating from that street or alley.”

“Gun violence along the Aurora corridor is alarming and unacceptable, and we share neighbors’ desire for immediate action to address safety concerns,” said Mayor Wilson.

Mayor Wilson has directed SDOT to replace the resident-installed barriers with temporary traffic calming treatments to reduce cut-through traffic and address the access needs of those living in the area. This work will be done in consultation with emergency responders, trash pick-up, and other vital services to ensure access. It’s expected to be in place within the next 24 to 48 hours.

During the next two weeks, SDOT is expected to work with the Mayor’s Office, Councilmember Juarez’s team, Seattle Police, residents, and businesses to understand whether the area would benefit from more permanent and durable barriers. Councilmember Juarez’s emergency bill will be discussed at an upcoming Public Safety Committee meeting.

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