Global & Regional Gaming Leaders Prepare for the LatAm iGaming Affiliate Summit 2026

LIMA, PERU, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just two weeks, the inaugural LatAm iGaming Affiliate (LiGA) Summit 2026 will take place on 15 – 16 June 2026 at the El Pardo Lima - A DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Lima, Peru, and is expected to become one of Latin America’s most important gatherings for the iGaming, sports betting, affiliate, and regulatory community.The event is attracting increasing industry attention as Peru’s newly introduced licensing framework is changing how operators, affiliates, and regulators approach the market. This has placed the country at the centre of wider regional discussions on compliance, market structure, responsible gaming, taxation, and advertising standards, as stakeholders adjust to a fully regulated environment.What to ExpectThe LiGA Summit 2026 agenda focuses on the practical realities of operating in Peru’s newly regulated environment, alongside broader regional developments in marketing, compliance, and innovation.Attendees can expect up-to-date insights into:Peru’s Regulatory Transformation and Licensing LandscapeResponsible Gaming, Player Protection & Compliance-Driven GrowthAffiliate Marketing Evolution and Creator-Led AcquisitionAI, Data, and Emerging Technologies in iGamingThe Future Growth of Latin America’s iGaming MarketThe full agenda, including session breakdowns, is available for download on the event website: https://www.eventus-international.com/liga A First Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Speaker LineupThis is your chance to be in direct conversation with some of the region’s most influential experts, including:Celeste Arredondo, Founder, International Gaming WomenIsrael Vasquez, Brand & Content Manager, Azar LatinoJorge Temoche, Head of Cybersecurity & IT Risk, Apuesta TotalJuan Camilo Carrasco Rodriguez, Managing Partner, Sora LawyersSergio Poves Vidal, LatAm Senior Legal & Regulatory Counsel, Betsson GroupAND MANY MORE.Who Will Be ThereThe upcoming LiGA Summit attracts a broad cross-section of regional and international stakeholders active across the iGaming and sports betting ecosystem, particularly those operating within or expanding into Latin America’s regulated markets.Attendees include operators, affiliates, regulators, legal and compliance professionals, payments and fintech providers, marketing and acquisition teams, technology suppliers, as well as investors and media covering the sector.Secure Your Spot Among LatAm’s Most Influential LeadersWith Peru’s regulatory framework now firmly in place, the LiGA Summit 2026 is the ideal platform to access industry insight, connect with senior stakeholders, and stay ahead of developments transforming gaming across Latin America.With limited spaces remaining, now is the time to book your spot and join the insight-rich discussions defining the future of the sector.Register here: https://www.eventus-international.com/liga

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