Free e-cargo bike permits for Seattle businesses through 2026

A cleaner, faster way to move goods in Seattle is free for businesses to try through the rest of the year.

E-cargo bikes are electric-assist bikes built to carry goods. They can haul packages, food, tools, flowers, and more, often replacing a delivery van for short trips. They’re quick, quiet, and easy to maneuver in busy neighborhoods like downtown.

We’re encouraging more businesses to try this cleaner, more efficient way to deliver goods by offering free Commercial E-Cargo Bike permits through the end of 2026

This supports our climate goals, reduces congestion, and helps keep the city moving especially as we prepare for major events like the FIFA Men’s World Cup, when downtown streets and curb space will be busier than ever.

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What to know

Join the program: Seattle businesses can now use e-cargo bikes for deliveries with a free permit through 2026. Learn more here.

Seattle businesses can now use e-cargo bikes for deliveries with a free permit through 2026. Learn more here. Use designated curb areas: Permits allow businesses to park e-cargo bikes for delivery in designated curb areas, including paid parking areas.

Permits allow businesses to park e-cargo bikes for delivery in designated curb areas, including paid parking areas. Supports city goals: This program advances the City’s climate commitments and long-term vision in the Seattle Transportation Plan.

Why it’s important

Transportation is the largest source of emissions in Seattle, and a portion of this comes from freight deliveries. E-cargo bikes help reduce pollution, cut traffic, and make our streets safer and more welcoming.

They’re also a smart tool for businesses of all sizes:

Faster deliveries in dense areas

Lower operating costs

Easier parking and loading

Zero emissions

And during the FIFA World Cup, when millions of visitors will be downtown, e-cargo bikes help keep goods moving without adding more vans to already crowded streets.

All permit fees are waived until the end of 2026 for participating businesses.

Try it out today and see how e-cargo bikes can fit into your delivery logistics!

Photos: Electric Avenue

E-cargo bikes: key features and business benefits

Designed to transport goods: There are many different designs of e-cargo bikes and businesses can find the right fit for their needs. E-cargo bike options can carry up to 1,000 pounds of goods, supply refrigerated cargo compartments, and provide enclosed rider areas to keep you dry in the rainy months.

There are many different designs of e-cargo bikes and businesses can find the right fit for their needs. E-cargo bike options can carry up to 1,000 pounds of goods, supply refrigerated cargo compartments, and provide enclosed rider areas to keep you dry in the rainy months. Use bike lanes: E-cargo bikes are permitted to use the protected bike lane network, allowing riders to avoid sitting in traffic.

E-cargo bikes are permitted to use the protected bike lane network, allowing riders to avoid sitting in traffic. Lower costs: E-cargo bikes are about 40% cheaper to purchase and operate than traditional delivery modes, lowering overhead costs.

E-cargo bikes are about 40% cheaper to purchase and operate than traditional delivery modes, lowering overhead costs. Faster deliveries: According to one study, e-cargo bikes make deliveries up to 60% faster than delivery vans in urban areas thanks to dedicated bike lanes that help bypass traffic congestion, flexible parking options to reduce time spent looking for parking, and easier vehicle maneuvering.

According to one study, e-cargo bikes make deliveries up to 60% faster than delivery vans in urban areas thanks to dedicated bike lanes that help bypass traffic congestion, flexible parking options to reduce time spent looking for parking, and easier vehicle maneuvering. Show your sustainability commitment: E-cargo bikes are eye-catching, quiet, and demonstrate your business’s sustainability commitment.

How to get started

If you’re interested in using an e-cargo bike for your business:

We’ll be highlighting businesses this summer and hosting events where you can see e-cargo bikes in person. Keep an eye on our SDOT Blog and social media for stories of e-cargo bikes in Seattle.

Stay connected

We regularly post transportation updates, travel tips, and more across SDOT channels so you can stay informed. Stay connected with us on:

Web | Blog | X | X Traffic | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Flickr | Customer Service | Alert Seattle

You can also visit FlipYourTrip.org for travel tools, video guides, links to resources from our regional transit partners, and more.

For FIFA-related content, check out these recent stories: